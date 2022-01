The free-breathing, naturally-aspirated Lamborghini V12 engine is one the greatest things to happen to the world of automobiles. The iconic Italian is often worshipped by car enthusiasts for being able to preserve the treasured piece of automotive art even in this age of extreme emission restrictions. The Lamborghini CEO, Stephan Winkelmann, even commented that the V12 might survive for a few more years thanks to hybridization; however, purists scoff at the idea of adulterating the mighty V12 by electrifying it. If you’re one of them then let me tell you that 2022 will be the last year in Lamborghini’s history to see the launch of a pure gasoline-powered car. What it means is all the models that’ll be launched next year onwards will have some form of electrification. Horrified? Don’t be. It’s a very small price to pay to keep the beloved Lamborghini V12 for a little while longer.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO