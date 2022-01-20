ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris St-Germain: Ligue 1 giants opening Welsh academy

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLigue 1 leaders Paris St-Germain are opening an academy in Wales. Wales will become the 15th country...

www.bbc.com

Washington Post

Gouiri delivers for Nice; Messi back as PSG routs Reims

PARIS — Amine Gouiri scored with a Panenka penalty kick and delivered an assist Sunday for Nice to beat Metz 2-0 and return to second place in the French league behind runaway leader Paris Saint-Germain, which welcomed back Lionel Messi as it routed Reims 4-0. PSG got off to a slow start at the Parc des Princes Stadium but ended up in control with goals from Marco Verratti, Sergio Ramos and Danilo Pereira after Reims crumbled and collapsed in the second half.
SOCCER
BBC

Paris St-Germain 4-0 Reims: Sergio Ramos scores as Ligue 1 dominance continues

Sergio Ramos scored his first Paris St-Germain goal as they overcame Reims to continue their dominance of Ligue 1. Mauricio Pochettino's side had laboured a little until Marco Verratti fired in off the post moments before half-time - his first league goal since 2017. Ramos forced a save then converted...
SOCCER
StyleCaster

Neymar’s Net Worth Proves He’s the World’s Most Expensive Soccer Player—Here’s His Salary

As one of the best soccer players in the world, it only makes sense that Neymar’s net worth reflects his status in the game. Today, the professional footballer’s salary puts him among the highest-paid athletes around the globe—but how much is Neymar worth, exactly? Neymar, whose full name is Neymar da Silva Santos Junior, was born on February 5, 1992, in Mogi das Cruzes, Brazil. His father, Neymar Santos Sr., is a former footballer himself who quickly became his son’s mentor after witnessing his budding potential for the sport. From a young age, Neymar Jr. was coached in soccer. At the...
FIFA
AFP

Messi returns, Ramos scores and PSG cruise

Lionel Messi returned, another marquee signing Sergio Ramos scored as Paris Saint-Germain cruised to a 4-0 victory over Reims on Sunday to restore their Ligue 1 lead to 11 points. "We had a good game, we took three points," said PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino. Earlier, Nice briefly cut the gap with a 2-0 win at Metz. But three of the teams just behind them lost. Messi, returning from Covid, started on the bench while Kylian Mbappe returned to the starting lineup after a groin strain while Ramos made only his second league start of the season.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Watch: Sergio Ramos Scores First Goal With Paris Saint-Germain

Corner-kick set pieces aren’t the strongest for Paris Saint-Germain, but against Stade de Reims, the capital club took advantage, resulting in Sergio Ramos’ first goal with the French side. After the Stade de Reims goalkeeper blocked the header, the ball remained loose, leading to Ramos putting in a...
SOCCER
The Independent

Chelsea vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction tonight

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of a huge London derby between Chelsea and Tottenham at Stamford Bridge. Thomas Tuchel’s side have already beaten Spurs three times so far this season, scoring seven goals and keeping three clean sheets in the process. But Chelsea have struggled of late as their title ambitions have slipped away. They now sit 13 points off Manchester City as securing a top four place becomes a more realistic target.Meanwhile, Spurs are unbeaten in nine Premier League games under Antonio Conte and are now in a superb position to qualify for next season’s Champions League....
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Anthony Martial on verge of Sevilla loan move after Spaniards strike agreement with Manchester United

Anthony Martial is on the verge of joining Sevilla on loan from Manchester United until the end of the season.An agreement between the two clubs is understood to have been reached, with Sevilla prepared to cover Martial’s wages for the remainder of the campaign.The deal does not include either a loan fee or an option to buy and is subject to Martial completing a medical.The 26-year-old will fly to Seville later today and has been eager to secure a move away from Old Trafford after becoming frustrated with a lack of first team opportunities this season.Martial informed Ralf Rangnick last...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea keep slim title hopes alive with victory over Tottenham

Hakim Ziyech’s superb strike helped Chelsea  keep their slim Premier League title hopes alive with a 2-0 win against Tottenham. Thiago Silva headed home Mason Mount’s free-kick to cement Thomas Tuchel side’s third victory over bitter rivals Spurs this month, after wins in both legs of the Carabao Cup semi-final.Harry Kane controversially had a goal disallowed just before half-time for a push on Silva with the match still goalless.Chelsea are third, 10 points behind Manchester City who drew at Southampton on Saturday.Liverpool reduced the gap at the top of the Premier League table to nine points after their 3-1 win at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The 10 minutes that turned Anthony Martial into a Manchester United player again

With eight minutes plus stoppage time remaining and Manchester United still searching for a winner against West Ham, some jeers could be heard when Mason Greenwood’s number flashed up. It was not the first time that Old Trafford has registered its displeasure with Greenwood’s removal recently. The same happened in the defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers. This time was different, though. It was not so much about the player coming off as the one coming on.Anthony Martial had not played a single minute under Ralf Rangnick at that point. A week earlier, he had been absent from the match day squad...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Roy Hodgson appointed Watford manager as Claudio Ranieri’s successor

Roy Hodgson has been appointed as manager of Watford.The 74-year-old replaces Claudio Ranieri, who was sacked on Monday less than four months after arriving at Vicarage Road.Hodgson returns to Premier League management after departing Crystal Palace at the end of last season.The former Liverpool and England boss indicated at that time that he was “stepping away from football for a while”, but clarified that it was not necessarily a retirement, saying that he would “never-say-never” about taking another managerial role.He has been tempted back as Watford look to avoid relegation — the club are 19th in the Premier League, though...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

St Mirren recall MacPherson from St Johnstone as he agrees deal with Perth club

St Mirren have recalled Cammy MacPherson from his loan spell at St Johnstone after the midfielder signed a pre-contract agreement to join the Perth side in the summer.Manager Jim Goodwin revealed the 23 year-old had returned to the Paisley club but only until a deal can be struck between the sides for an immediate transfer.MacPherson came through the youth ranks at St Mirren but now appears to be coming to the end of his time at the club.Goodwin said: “We recalled Cammy [on Friday] from his loan but there are ongoing negotiations there between our club and St Johnstone.“They’ve offered...
SOCCER
The Independent

Pep Guardiola says Southampton draw shows how tough winning title is

Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City’s 1-1 draw at Southampton epitomises the difficulty of defending the Premier League title.Reigning champions City were unable to stretch their winning run to 13 top-flight games after being forced to come from behind at a boisterous St Mary’s.Aymeric Laporte’s 65th-minute header cancelled out a shock early opener from Saints defender Kyle Walker-Peters.But the runaway leaders could not find a winner as they dropped points for the first time since late October, leaving them 12 above second-placed Liverpool albeit having played two games more.Despite the minor setback, City manager Guardiola had no complaints about the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Sale end Champions Cup pool stage in style with crushing win over Ospreys

Sale Sharks ended the pool stage of the Champions Cup in impressive fashion after they secured a 49-10 victory over the Ospreys at the AJ Bell Stadium.The home side were dominant throughout but the first quarter laid the foundations as they physically overwhelmed their Welsh opponents, with Tom Roebuck’s try opening the scoring.Although the home side missed a number of other opportunities, Arron Reed crossed the whitewash to give them a 14-3 lead at the interval.Ewan Ashman and Dan Du Preez then sealed the bonus point before Harri Deaves got one back for the United Rugby Championship side.It proved to...
RUGBY
The Independent

Anthony Martial wraps up loan switch to Sevilla

Manchester United striker Anthony Martial has joined Sevilla on loan for the remainder of the season.There is no fee involved in the move but Sevilla, who are currently second in LaLiga, have agreed to cover Martial’s wages. There is no option to buy at the end of the deal, the PA news agency understands.A statement on the Manchester United website read: “Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has joined Sevilla FC on loan for the remainder of the 2021/22 season.“The Frenchman completed a medical in Andalusia, after the two clubs agreed terms for his temporary transfer.”ℹ️ Anthony Martial has joined Sevilla...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Hakim Ziyech’s moment of magic inspires Chelsea to victory over Tottenham

Hakim Ziyech lived up to his wizard nickname with a spellbinding strike to sink Tottenham 2-0 at Stamford Bridge in a pivotal Premier League win for Chelsea.Thiago Silva headed home Mason Mount’s free-kick to cement Chelsea’s third victory over their London rivals this month, after wins in both legs of the Carabao Cup semi-final.Wily Brazil defender Silva had earlier done just enough after a push from Harry Kane to earn a foul that denied the England captain the game’s opening goal.360 minutes of football.8⃣ scored.0⃣ conceded. Cheers. 🥂#CheTot pic.twitter.com/mUUGK835R0— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 23, 2022Kane tapped past Kepa Arrizabalaga after...
PREMIER LEAGUE

