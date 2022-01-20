ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Largest cryptocurrencies rise as Cardano increases

By MarketWatch Automation
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04COKx_0dqv4MBc00
CRYPTO UPDATE https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EI4vX_0dqv4MBc00

All of the largest cryptocurrencies were up during morning trading on Thursday, with Cardano (ADAUSD) seeing the biggest move, climbing 5.52% to $1.40.

Uniswap (UNIUSD) climbed 4.83% to $16.10, while Polkadot (DOTUSD) rallied 4.32% to $25.16.

Dogecoin (DOGEUSD) and Ethereum (ETHUSD) increased 3.70% to 17 cents and 3.41% to $3,220.77, respectively.

Litecoin (LTCUSD) climbed 3.02% to $141.40, and Bitcoin (BTCUSD) rallied 3.02% to $42,998.29.

Ripple (XRPUSD) and Bitcoin Cash (BCHUSD) rounded out the increases for Thursday, climbing 2.33% to 76 cents and 2.23% to $379.95, respectively.

In crypto-related company news, shares of Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) increased 4.09% to $228.48, while MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR) rallied 5.15% to $484.14. Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) shares rose 5.15% to $18.39, and shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) increased 6.28% to $26.41.

Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) rallied 2.36% to $47.55, while Block Inc. (SQ) rallied 2.40% to $131.22 and Tesla Inc. (TSLA) increased 2.74% to $1,022.95.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) increased 2.75% to $178.32, and Ebang International Holdings Inc. Cl A (EBON) shares climbed 2.42% to 90 cents. NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) climbed 1.13% to $253.51, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) declined 2.75% to $126.23.

In the fund space, the Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (BITQ) which is focused on pure-play crypto companies, rallied 4.14% to $18.08. Blockchain-focused Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) increased 3.11% to $36.11. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) which tracks the Bitcoin market price, rallied 3.39% to $28.97.

Editor's Note: This story, which tracks nine of the top cryptocurrencies and excludes stable coins, was auto-generated by Automated Insights , an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones, FactSet and Kraken . See our market data terms of use.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock falls Monday, underperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slid 1.47% to $930.00 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.63% to 13,855.13 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.29% to 34,364.50. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Tesla Inc. closed $313.49 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) rallied 1.33% to $2,890.88 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.28% to 4,410.13 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.29% to 34,364.50. The stock's rise snapped a four-day losing streak. Amazon.com Inc. closed $882.20 below its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company reached on July 13th.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano
Motley Fool

Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Solana All Plunged Monday Morning

Panic is setting in for crypto traders. Some policy changes could be on the way around the world. The Fed is also looming over crypto and growth stock values. A crypto crash that began Friday afternoon continued over the weekend and picked up the pace on Monday morning. It didn't help that the stock market was down big with growth stocks taking another step lower.
MARKETS
Money

Did the Crypto Bubble Just Burst? 7 Experts Weigh In

The latest crash in the price of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies may be remembered as the moment that crypto-mania fever broke, according to several market followers. The price of Bitcoin fell as low as $33,000 Monday, wiping more than half the value from its peak around $69,000 in November 2021. The overall value of cryptocurrencies is down to $1.52 trillion and falling from more than $3 trillion in early November, according to Web site CoinMarketCap.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Cash#Cryptocurrency#Adausd#Uniusd#Dotusd#Dogeusd#Ethusd#Ltcusd#Btcusd#Bchusd#Coinbase Global Inc#Microstrategy Inc#Mstr#Riot Blockchain Inc#Overstock Com Inc#Block Inc#Tesla Inc#Tsla#Nvidia Corp#Nvda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
AMD
Motley Fool

3 Cryptocurrencies That Can Soar 300% (or More) by 2025

Cryptocurrencies have vastly outperformed the stock market since March 2020. Despite this outperformance, three unique digital currencies could still quadruple in value by mid-decade. For well over a century, no asset class has more consistently built wealth for investors than stocks. But in recent years, stock gains haven't been able...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft stock dives to lead the Dow's decliners, as it closes in on bear-market territory

Shares of Microsoft Corp. dove 5.8% in midday trading Monday, to put them on track for a six-month low, and enough to pace the 29-of-30 Dow Jones Industrial Average components that are losing ground. The stock's $17.27 price decline, which is the stock's second-biggest-ever price decline behind the $23.41 record selloff on March 16, 2020, was slashing about 114 points off the Dow's price, while the Dow dropped 1,002 points, or 2.9%. Microsoft's stock is now trading 18.8% below its Nov. 19 record close of $343.11. Many on Wall Street define a bear market as a decline of 20% or more from a bull-market high. By that definition, a close below $274.49 would put the stock in a bear market. Microsoft's selloff comes just before the software giant is scheduled to report fiscal second-quarter results after Tuesday's closing bell. Microsoft hasn't missed quarterly earnings expectations in years.
STOCKS
Deadline

Market Rebounds In Volatile Trading But Netflix, Meme Stocks Led by AMC Extend Losses Ahead of Fed Meeting, Next Round Of Quarterly Earnings

Wall Street had a wild start to the week, with stock markets rebounding to end Monday higher after plunging on worries about rising interest rates and tensions in Ukraine. Media stocks mostly ended up in positive territory, though AMC and Netflix were notable exceptions, declining 7% and 2.6%, respectively. The Dow, Nasdaq and S&P 500 all finished higher after a swing of hundreds of points. In the early going, he damage was pretty severe, with the S&P joining the Nasdaq in territory that qualifies as a correction. Economists generally define a correction as a 10% decline from the peak, which came last...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency Bitcoin Rises More Than 7% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) price has risen 7.68% to $36,391.00. This is contrary to its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 12.0% loss, moving from $41,356.61 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin’s all-time high is $69,045.00.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

84K+
Followers
18K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy