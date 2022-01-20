Largest cryptocurrencies rise as Cardano increases

CRYPTO UPDATE

All of the largest cryptocurrencies were up during morning trading on Thursday, with Cardano (ADAUSD) seeing the biggest move, climbing 5.52% to $1.40.

Uniswap (UNIUSD) climbed 4.83% to $16.10, while Polkadot (DOTUSD) rallied 4.32% to $25.16.

Dogecoin (DOGEUSD) and Ethereum (ETHUSD) increased 3.70% to 17 cents and 3.41% to $3,220.77, respectively.

Litecoin (LTCUSD) climbed 3.02% to $141.40, and Bitcoin (BTCUSD) rallied 3.02% to $42,998.29.

Ripple (XRPUSD) and Bitcoin Cash (BCHUSD) rounded out the increases for Thursday, climbing 2.33% to 76 cents and 2.23% to $379.95, respectively.

In crypto-related company news, shares of Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) increased 4.09% to $228.48, while MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR) rallied 5.15% to $484.14. Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) shares rose 5.15% to $18.39, and shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) increased 6.28% to $26.41.

Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) rallied 2.36% to $47.55, while Block Inc. (SQ) rallied 2.40% to $131.22 and Tesla Inc. (TSLA) increased 2.74% to $1,022.95.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) increased 2.75% to $178.32, and Ebang International Holdings Inc. Cl A (EBON) shares climbed 2.42% to 90 cents. NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) climbed 1.13% to $253.51, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) declined 2.75% to $126.23.

In the fund space, the Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (BITQ) which is focused on pure-play crypto companies, rallied 4.14% to $18.08. Blockchain-focused Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) increased 3.11% to $36.11. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) which tracks the Bitcoin market price, rallied 3.39% to $28.97.

Editor's Note: This story, which tracks nine of the top cryptocurrencies and excludes stable coins, was auto-generated by Automated Insights , an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones, FactSet and Kraken . See our market data terms of use.