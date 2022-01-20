Adidas and Prada Come Together For an NFT Collab

Adidas Originals and Prada have another collab arriving soon.

After delivering a four-shoe Forum collection last week, the German sportswear giant and the Italian luxury fashion house have joined forces yet again for their latest “re-source” NFT project created in partnership with digital artist Zach Lieberman. According to the brand, this collab will unite individuals across fashion, design, and the NFT space to co-create a large-scale digital artwork that will be modeled after the brand’s physical “Re-Nylon” capsule.

Adidas and Prada fans will be able to register with a digital wallet starting on Jan. 24 for an opportunity to create and mint an NFT for a chance to be featured in the “re-source” project . Next, users will be invited to submit a photo and use a filter designed by Lieberman to create their own virtual artwork. All 3,000 pieces of the artwork will be minted as NFTs and compiled as tiles in a single NFT that will be auctioned off on SuperRare. A majority of the proceeds from the sale will benefit Slow Factory, a non-profit organization that’s working to create education to drive meaningful solutions and inclusive communities.

According to the Three Stripes, 3,000 individuals will be randomly selected to participate in the drop of the “re-source” NFT, with 1,000 of the spots reserved for holders of the Adidas Originals “Into the Metaverse” NFT that launched last month, and another 500 reserved for users who attempted to mint “Into the Metaverse” during the launch but failed.

Fans that are selected will be able to get the NFT at Adidas.com/Prada-nft from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27.