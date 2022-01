I'm not an LP&L hater, but this needs to happen. There are talks underway for Lubbock to open up the market for electric competition. What I'd like to say right off the top is, if nothing else, people will find out that LP&L may still be the best choice. After all, if you have a problem with LP&L, then you have some local folks to help you out. I don't know who you're going to call when another provider goes down.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO