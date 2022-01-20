Form 424B2 CITIGROUP INC

1. Pursuant to an exchange agreement, as disclosed in the prospectus of TPG Inc. (the "Issuer"), filed with the SEC on January 4, 2022, units ("TPH Units") of TPG Partner Holdings, L.P. ("Partner Holdings") are ultimately exchangeable for cash or, at the Issuer's election, shares of Class A common stock of the Issuer on a one-for-one basis, subject to customary conversion rate adjustments and transfer restrictions (the "exchange consideration"). Upon an exchange of TPH Units, an equal number of Common Units of the TPG Operating Group held by TPG Group Holdings (SBS), L.P. ("Group Holdings"), of which Partner Holdings is an indirect limited partner, are exchanged on a one-for-one basis for the exchange consideration, and an equal number of shares of Class B common stock of the Issuer also held by Group Holdings will be automatically cancelled for no additional consideration. Each share of Class B common stock entitles the holder to ten votes per share but carries no economic rights.

