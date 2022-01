The U.S. government has restarted the remain-in-Mexico program in South Texas and is sending some asylum seekers back to Mexico, however most are choosing to go to the interior of the country, rather than wait on the border during their immigration proceedings, Border Report has learned. The first asylum seekers have been sent back by the Department of Homeland Security under the Migrant Protection Protocols program (MPP), which was restarted in South Texas on Wednesday.

TEXAS STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO