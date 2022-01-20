ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Reveals ‘Chicken Run’ Sequel Cast and Plot Details

By ScreenCrush Staff
 5 days ago
Stop-motion animation takes a long time to make. Like, a looooooong time. We first heard about Aardman working on a sequel to their 2000 film Chicken Run back in the spring of 2018. Four years later, Aardman is still working on it — but it’s finally getting closer to release. Today,...

