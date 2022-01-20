Brand Your Phone Call, Strengthen Your Brand Reputation

In the language of the Ancient Norse, “brandr” meant “to burn” — a word that was ultimately adapted to “brand” in English. At that time (and as far back as 2,000 BC at least), it meant marking cattle in a distinctive way, but in the early Industrial Revolution, the word came to also encompass the process of uniquely marking and marketing a company. Today, it’s virtually impossible to read a business book or article without happening across it, and while most execs and other leaders have some idea of what’s involved, far too few have a comprehensive awareness. Now, a fuzzy idea of branding as a concept is one thing, but having an unclear idea of your brand is flatly dangerous — not least because it will diminish your recognizability and credibility in the marketplace and be detrimental to a marketing strategy.

