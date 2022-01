BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Amy Ballard has taken her decades of experience with cattle and taken it into the future. “My parents gave me my first cow when I was born, so I’ve been in the cow/calf business for all my life,” says Ballard, a rancher and entrepreneur. Through a process called embryo transfer, technology allows for quicker, more selective breeding of cow/calves. Ballard gives this service to fellow ranchers, and even applies it to her own herd.

BRYAN, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO