The Difference Between Dry and Dehydrated Skin, According to Experts

Brushing your teeth is the first step to cleaning and brightening your smile, but there are other important parts of a good dental hygiene routine that you should remember: namely, swishing mouthwash between every tooth. "Mouthwashes are used to freshen breath, however, it has many other benefits such as reducing tooth decay, reducing gum inflammation, whitening teeth, and preventing gum disease," Dr. Jeffrey Sulitzer, D.M.D., chief clinical officer with SmileDirectClub, says. Using this rinse can rid your mouth of food, too, but that's not all. "Many mouthwashes contain fluoride or hydroxyapatite, which are ingredients that help strengthen teeth; it helps keep the enamel on the teeth strong, which can help prevent cavities," Dr. Sharon Huang, DDS, MICOI of Les Belles NYC, a female founded and led dentistry practice, says. "Mouthwash can also reduce the amount of plaque on your teeth—another key role in fresh breath and fighting cavities." With all this being said, is mouthwash necessary to use after brushing your teeth? Here, our experts explain.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO