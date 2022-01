Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. In a 13D filing on US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE: USFD), hedge fund Sachem Head Capital Management LP disclosed a 5.1%, or 11,408,552 share, stake in the company. This is up 102.84% from the 5,624,500 shares held at the end of the latest quarter ending September 30, 2021.

STOCKS ・ 10 HOURS AGO