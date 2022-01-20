Update: Police identify pedestrian struck and killed on Highway 46

– The involved pedestrian that was struck and killed on Highway 46 has been identified as Sean Casey Colwell, 35 years of age from Atascadero.

This incident remains under investigation and the Paso Robles Police Department is requesting anyone with any information regarding this incident to call the police department immediately at (805) 237-6464.

– On Wednesday evening at about 6:49 p.m., Paso Robles Police Department dispatch received several calls regarding a pedestrian walking in traffic on Highway 46, west of Buena Vista Dr.

Almost immediately after those calls came in, several 911 calls came in to report a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle in the same location. Paso Robles Police officers arrived on the scene to discover an adult male victim was deceased in the roadway and it was immediately apparent the victim had been struck by a moving vehicle.

It has been preliminarily determined the pedestrian was walking in the westbound lane of traffic of the highway for an unknown reason and was struck by a westbound passenger vehicle.

Two other vehicles, which were also westbound, attempted to avoid the victim in the roadway but may have also struck him with their vehicles. This fatal traffic collision is currently being investigated by the Paso Robles Police Department’s Traffic Unit, with the assistance of the California Highway Patrol and the San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office.

The victim has been identified, but his name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

