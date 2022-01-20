Brothers arrested on larceny charges

DELAWARE COUNTY – Two brothers have been arrested after police found a large amount of stolen items in their possession.

42 year-old Nehemiah Clark and 40 year-old Jeremiah Clark both of Grand Gorge were arrested on Friday after police obtained a search warrant.

Police discovered over two dozen stolen items ranging from tools, equipment, personal items and sports equipment.

Jeremiah was released on his own recognizance as he has additional charges pending.

Nehemiah was remanded to the Delaware County Jail.

