Akron has brought online a groundbreaking $65 million water treatment facility intended to cut down on the amount of untreated waste ending up in the Cuyahoga River. The new Biologically Chemically Enhanced Primary Treatment (BioCEPT) water reclamation facility eliminates all nutrients from the sewage it treats that would otherwise end up in the river. The chemicals and organic material left behind in the sludge are then converted into biosolids that can be reused to power the entire facility.

AKRON, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO