Pennsylvania State

WATCH LIVE: Governor Tom Wolf To Highlight Pennsylvania’s Fiscal Strength And Bright Future

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (CBS) — Governor Tom Wolf will speak Thursday morning on his administration’s effort to improve the state’s economy and...

philadelphia.cbslocal.com

pa.gov

Governor Wolf Vetoes Resolution that would Hinder Pennsylvania’s Ability to Address Climate Crisis

Governor Tom Wolf today vetoed and disapproved Senate Concurrent Regulatory Review Resolution 1, which would have disabled the commonwealth’s opportunity to enter the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) and effectively achieve climate goals and reduce carbon emissions. The concurrent resolution is also procedurally defective, as the General Assembly failed to adopt it within the statutory timeframe prescribed in the Regulatory Review Act.
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf Celebrates Expansion of Senior Prescription Assistance Programs, Highlights Administration’s Efforts to Support Older Pennsylvanians

Governor Tom Wolf today was joined by state and local officials and older Pennsylvanians to celebrate recently signed legislation to expand eligibility in the Pharmaceutical Assistance Contract for the Elderly (PACE) and the Pharmaceutical Assistance Contract for the Elderly Needs Enhancement Tier (PACENET) programs. “Ensuring that older Pennsylvanians have access...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC Philadelphia

Who Is Running for Pennsylvania Governor in 2022?

The race for Pennsylvania governor in 2022 is wide open, with incumbent two-term Gov. Tom Wolf leaving office in Jan. 2023. Wolf, a Democrat, cannot run for a third term. His party has a candidate waiting in the wings: Pennsylvania's current attorney general, Josh Shapiro, is expected to face no major challenge for the Democratic nomination in the May primary election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Could Be The Future Home Of Pennsylvania’s First Space Museum

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pennsylvania’s first space museum could be right here in our backyard later this year. The Moonshot Museum says it has raised $1.7 million toward its $2.7 million goal. Part of their plan is to open a “living lab” with the goal of inspiring young people to pursue a career in the future of space exploration. The museum could open this summer. Donations can be made and more information on the museum can be found on Moonshot Museum’s website.
PITTSBURGH, PA
bctv.org

Wolf Administration Highlights Benefits of Infrastructure Law for Pennsylvania Bridges

At Columbia River Park along the Susquehanna River, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Acting Deputy Secretary Mike Keiser, Acting District 8 Executive Chris Kufro, Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Recreation and Conservation Manager Lori Yeich, and local and regional officials highlighted benefits to Pennsylvania from the passage of the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), specifically for Pennsylvania’s bridges.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Temple News

Temple President meets Governor Tom Wolf in Harrisburg

Temple University President Jason Wingard made his first trip to Harrisburg alongside Board of Trustees Chairman Mitchell Morgan to meet with Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Jan. 11 to discuss the state’s appropriations to Temple. This year, Temple requested a 3 percent increase — around $4.6 million — in...
HARRISBURG, PA
tennesseestar.com

New Congressional Map Passes Pennsylvania Senate; Wolf’s Veto Anticipated

A proposed congressional map passed by the Pennsylvania House of Representatives earlier this month passed the state Senate unchanged on Monday, with Republicans in favor and Democrats opposed. In urging colleagues to approve the redistricting plan, Senate State Government Committee Majority Chairman David Argall (R-Mahanoy City) emphasized that the Pennsylvania...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
News Break
Politics
PUBLIC HEALTH

