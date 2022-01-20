WATCH LIVE: Governor Tom Wolf To Highlight Pennsylvania’s Fiscal Strength And Bright Future

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pennsylvania’s first space museum could be right here in our backyard later this year. The Moonshot Museum says it has raised $1.7 million toward its $2.7 million goal. Part of their plan is to open a “living lab” with the goal of inspiring young people to pursue a career in the future of space exploration. The museum could open this summer. Donations can be made and more information on the museum can be found on Moonshot Museum’s website.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO