Tina Knowles-Lawson is set to executive produce a new docuseries called Profiled: The Black Man. Presented by discovery+ and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network, the four-part series examines “the origins of the widespread stereotypes that have permeated society and impacted the lives of Black men in America for centuries.” “The depictions we constantly see of Black men frequently minimizes the depth of who they are. Society has characterized Black men by stories told through biased and racially tinted lenses,” said Knowles-Lawson in a press release. “Profiled: The Black Men is a love letter to Black men telling them we see them and that they...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO