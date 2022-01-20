3 teenagers charged with murder after juvenile killed near Portsmouth high school

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - An 18-year-old and a juvenile have been charged with murder after a juvenile was shot and killed on Wednesday.

Police said 18-year-old Kwendale Glenn was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm, conspiracy to commit murder and firearm on school property. On Friday, detectives took 19-year-old Melvon D. Parker into custody and charged him with first-degree murder, use of a firearm, conspiracy to commit murder and firearm on school property.

A juvenile suspect was also charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm, conspiracy to commit murder and firearm on school property.

This came after a local hospital reported a walk-in gunshot victim Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded and located a crime scene in the 1000 block of Cherokee Road near Manor High School. Police said the shooting did not take place on campus, and school was dismissed prior to the incident.

The victim, a juvenile male, suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound. Police later said his wounds were fatal. His next of kin have been notified.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigative Division at 757–393–8536. Callers can also leave an anonymous tip with the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or use the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app.

