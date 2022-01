METROPOLIS — The Carterville Lions gave perennial Missouri power and top-seeded Charleston all it wanted for just about 29 minutes Friday. It was those other three-plus minutes that were the problem. The Blue Jays went on an 18-4 run in a early in the fourth quarter to propel them to a 70-61 and a date in Saturday night’s championship game of the Superman Classic.

CARTERVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO