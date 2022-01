Tucker West grew up in Ridgefield where his dad made him a luge track in their backyard when he was 6 years old. Twenty years later, the 26-year old has competed in luge all over the world. A three-time Olympian, West will compete at the Beijing Games Feb. 5-6. At 18, he was the youngest American man to make it to the Olympics in luge in 2014 where he finished 22nd. The next year, on his home ...

RIDGEFIELD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO