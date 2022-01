It hasn’t been popular for decades to teach the true reason for the War Between the States, 1861-65, nor has the real effects of Reconstruction been taught in my memory. It was a wretched nine years of American history, that the writers of the history books wanted forgotten. When a person delves into the history of that period, it is easy to see why it was swept under the rug of time. I am…

POLITICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO