While Patrick Henry was putting the pressure on Evergreen’s leading scorer Bekah Bowser, they just maybe forgot to account for Macy Chamberlin and Lucy Serna. Chamberlin scored 12 in the first half to keep the Vikings ahead against the scrappy Patriots, then Serna knocked in 10 in a 24-point Evergreen third quarter that put away a 55-36 victory.

BASKETBALL ・ 23 HOURS AGO