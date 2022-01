The official website for the television anime of Tannen ni Hakkō's Kono Healer, Mendokusai (This Healer's a Handful) manga unveiled the anime's new promotional video on Saturday. The video reveals a cast member, the opening theme song, and the April premiere for the anime. In the video, the healer Karla reimagines the story as "Kono Healer Kawaisugiru" (This Healer's Just Too Cute) — until the swordsman Arvin protests.

COMICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO