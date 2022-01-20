ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derby supporters’ group turns to Tracey Crouch in bid to resolve dispute

By PA Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Sports Minister Tracey Crouch has been asked by a Derby supporters’ group to act...

Chris Martin brace gives Bristol City Severnside derby victory over Cardiff

Chris Martin netted a double as Bristol City came from behind to earn Severnside derby bragging rights with a 3-2 Championship win over Cardiff at Ashton Gate. James Collins headed the visitors in front after 31 minutes from a cross by Tommy Doyle, who was gifted possession by a poor clearance from Han-Noah Massengo.
Birmingham beat beleaguered Barnsley to bolster bid for Championship safety

Birmingham put breathing room between themselves and the Sky Bet Championship relegation zone with a 2-1 victory over Barnsley at St Andrew’s. Onel Hernandez broke the deadlock on his home debut after signing on loan from Norwich with a low strike into the bottom corner in the first half.
Banners protesting against Boris Johnson flown over Premier League games

Banners reading “Boot him out! – Stop Boris.com” were flown over Premier League matches held at Old Trafford in Manchester and Elland Road in Leeds on Saturday.Campaign group Open Britain told the PA news agency it had “booked the aircraft”, adding it was taking its “campaign fighting to have Boris Johnson removed from power…to the skies”.✈️Live from #MUNWHU and #LEENEW - we've taken the campaign to #StopBoris to the skies. The country no longer wants him as PM - now's the time to boot him out and the place to make it happen is https://t.co/Ju4EKNP2Uw pic.twitter.com/tQa5otAnmw— Open Britain (@DU_2024) January...
Young Derby left-back Dylan Williams completes Chelsea move

Chelsea have signed young left-back Dylan Williams from Derby, the Sky Bet Championship club have announced. The Rams’ academy product, who made his debut aged just 16 in an FA Cup clash with Crawley last year, has joined the reigning European champions for an undisclosed fee.
Former Dundee striker Jason Cummings excited by Australia challenge

Jason Cummings is relishing his chance to impress in Australia after joining Central Coast Mariners on an 18-month deal following his departure from Dundee. The 26-year-old former Hibernian striker moved to Dens Park last January and scored 14 goals in 36 appearances. However, he fell foul of manager James McPake after a disciplinary issue in mid-December which resulted in him being sent home from training and he has not played since.
EFL postpones meeting on Derby future as administrators seek to make progress

A meeting to discuss the future of Derby has been postponed to allow administrators to make “additional progress”, the EFL has said. The PA news agency reported on Friday that private investment firm Carlisle Capital had submitted a formal bid to take the club out of administration, while it is understood a consortium put together by General Sports Worldwide (GSW) is also in the frame.
Protesters urge Ulster Rugby to sever ties with sponsor Kingspan

Protesters have demonstrated outside the home of Ulster Rugby to demand that the club severs ties with main sponsor Kingspan in light of the Grenfell Tower disaster.Kingspan products were used in Grenfell tower block in west London where 72 people were killed in a fire in 2017.The Irish insulation firm is Ulster Rugby’s shirt sponsor and also holds naming rights to their home stadium in Ravenhill in south Belfast A number of people belonging to a group called Community Action Tenants Union (CATU) gathered at the Kingspan Stadium on Saturday afternoon ahead of Ulster’s European Champions Cup clash with...
Arsenal report: Hopes of signing Dusan Vlahovic dashed, with Gunners now moving for Plan B

Arsenal are set to abandon plans to bring Fiorentina forward Dusan Vlahovic to the club. The Gunners have spent all of their efforts this January in trying to convince the 21-year-old to swap Florence for London but the Mirror now reports that time is running out to secure the superstar. With the Gunners looking lacklustre in a 0-0 draw with bottom club Burnley at the weekend, Mikel Arteta is now keen to move on to another target.
Cammy Kerr hopes Dundee can halt losing run in Dumbarton cup clash

Dundee defender Cammy Kerr aims to kick-start the club’s season with victory over Dumbarton. The Dark Blues have lost six consecutive matches to leave them in the cinch Premiership bottom two and Kerr is under no illusions that they will get it easy against the League One strugglers in the Scottish Cup fourth round.
Zimbabwe’s Brendan Taylor admits not reporting spot-fixing approach quick enough

Former Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor says he will be hit with a multi-year ban over his delayed reporting of a spot-fixing plot.The 35-year-old wicketkeeper-batter says he was blackmailed to engage in spot-fixing by a group of Indian businessmen he met in October 2019, after they took photographs of him taking cocaine.Taylor says he did not spot-fix, but admits he did not report the incident to the International Cricket Council (ICC) for four months, which he accepts was “too long a time”.To my family, friends and supporters. Here is my full statement. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/sVCckD4PMV— Brendan Taylor (@BrendanTaylor86) January 24, 2022He...
Derby woman completes bid to run length of New Zealand

A woman who ran the length of New Zealand said she was enjoying a well-earned rest after covering 1,300 miles (2,100km) in just under three weeks. Emma Timmis, originally from Oakwood in Derby, left Cape Reinga on 18 December and finished in Bluff on 7 January. The 37-year-old - who...
Tam Courts hopes Dundee United’s cup success can boost league form

Dundee United head coach Tam Courts believes their Scottish Cup victory at Kilmarnock can settle his players down after a poor run in the league. United halted a six-match losing run to win 2-1 at Rugby Park and set up a last-16 clash with Partick Thistle at Firhill.
Celtic given brief scare in Scottish Cup win over Alloa

Celtic booked their place in the Scottish Cup fifth round with a 2-1 win win over Alloa which ended with a hint of nerves for the Parkhead side. First-half goals from Greek striker Giorgos Giakoumakis and winger Liel Abada had the Hoops comfortably ahead by the interval against the cinch League One side at the Indodrill Stadium.
St Mirren recall MacPherson from St Johnstone as he agrees deal with Perth club

St Mirren have recalled Cammy MacPherson from his loan spell at St Johnstone after the midfielder signed a pre-contract agreement to join the Perth side in the summer. Manager Jim Goodwin revealed the 23 year-old had returned to the Paisley club but only until a deal can be struck between the sides for an immediate transfer.
Shayne Lavery strike enough for Blackpool to sink Millwall

Shayne Lavery hit the winner as Blackpool earned a deserved 1-0 victory at home to Millwall. The Northern Irishman slotted home early in the second half after the Seasiders had spurned a number of earlier chances.
Celtic to host Raith Rovers in Scottish Cup fifth round

Celtic have been drawn at home against Raith Rovers in the Scottish Cup fifth round. The Hoops, who won 2-1 at Alloa on Saturday evening, have already beaten the Fifers 3-0 in the Premier Sports Cup at Parkhead this season.
