Looking for someone

By Jim Burgin
thefreshloaf.com
 4 days ago

-- To see all your previous posts, go to your User Account page, and click on...

www.thefreshloaf.com

thefreshloaf.com

Post deletion?.

Are posts ever deleted without notifying the author?. I posted a question about scones and had attached a pic of a recipe. I can't find it. I can only assume whoever moderates the forums deleted it. I know it uploaded because I had to reduce the pic size to make it work.
LIFESTYLE
thefreshloaf.com

Best Online Cake Delivery in Delhi | Whipped.in

At Whipped.in we take utmost care to deliver the most delicious, sumptuous and tempting cakes that you will not find anywhere. And ordering a cake online has never been this easy and we take great pride in offering Online Cake Delivery Delhi service, a freshly baked custom decorated cake to be hand delivered at your doorstep.
RESTAURANTS
thefreshloaf.com

Go For Our Cheesecakes Online Delivery Anywhere In Delhi

Cheesecake makes any celebration or simple gathering special. With Whipped you can buy the best cheesecake order online and get its delivery at selected time and place of cheesecake online delivery in Delhi. You can track the reward points you earn from individual orders in your account and redeem them at once, or anytime, with your order purchase.
RESTAURANTS
thefreshloaf.com

How much volume of starter to keep around

But there is a small amount every time I feed my starter. (I also keep both WW and Rye starters and I treat them the same) I always feed 1:3:3 s:f:w, but in answer to your question: I keep 35 grams total of starter, mostly in the fridge. I feed 5 grams of starter with 15 grams of flour and 15 grams of water, and save the 30 grams of not-discarded balance. I keep the not-discard in the fridge too, in a small 2 cup Tupperware container. When I have enough saved "discard", we make sourdough pancakes and/or waffles. Sometimes I have to make up a batch of starter just for pancakes since it takes a while to accumulate enough discard, and we don't want to wait. :)
FOOD & DRINKS
thefreshloaf.com

kitchen aid stand up mixer wobbling with bread dough

I am new here as well as to baking. Also, English is my second language so forgive my mistakes!. I got into bread making and I eventually invested in a kitchen aid stand-up mixer (classic). I made sure the head was at the right height using the dime method I found on youtube. I also check the pin that holds the head to the main body. Despite that, when I make a tough dense daugh (bread, let's say), by the time it strings to the hook, the head of the mixer starts jumping up and down. I am concerned this will eventually damage the mixer and I keep slowly raising the head using the screw underneath but that would affect the mixing when I am using the paddle or the whisk, wouldn't it? I have run out of tutorials to watch online. Is it supposed to have different settings of head height depending on the attachment?
LIFESTYLE
thefreshloaf.com

50% WW triple levain w/ Holy Trinity add ins Pullman Loaf

Talk about beautiful and easy ! I have another started as soon as I saw and smelled this one! It’s got RYW and white levain and rye levain . It’s got honey/EVVO/buttermilk in equal parts. It’s in my big Pullman . It’s almost hands free except dropping it into the rising bucket and then the buttered Pullman.
RECIPES

