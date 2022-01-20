Emerus names new executive chairman and CEO

Fran Mallace, a former board member and group vice president of Cox Media, has been named the new president and CEO of Make-A-Wish® Arizona. “We are pleased to add Fran to an already strong team of leaders and staff who are dedicated to growing the number of wish kids we reach each year,” said Andrea Tazioli, chair of the Make-A-Wish Arizona board of directors and leader of the recruitment committee. “Our process brought many great candidates to us. Fran is a seasoned leader with incredible business acumen, and her passion for our mission and her innovative ideas to help the chapter continue on a path of success made this very important decision an easy one.”

ARIZONA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO