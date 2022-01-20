ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Emerus names new executive chairman and CEO

By Lauren Jensik
beckershospitalreview.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouston-based micro hospital operator Emerus has named a new executive chairman and CEO. Craig Goguen, who...

www.beckershospitalreview.com

Comments / 0

 

dbusiness.com

Detroit Attorney Daljit Doogal Named Chairman and CEO of Foley and Lardner

Foley and Lardner, an international law firm based in Milwaukee, announced Daljit S. Doogal of the firm’s Detroit office has been elected it’s next chairman and CEO, succeeding Jay O. Rothman, who served in the role since 2011. Recently shown in DBusiness magazine’s Top Lawyers in 2022 list,...
DETROIT, MI
rejournals.com

Chicago office of Cullinan Properties names new CEO

Matthew Beverly has joined the Chicago office of Cullinan Properties as chief executive officer for the company. He succeeds Christopher West, a partner in the company, who will transition from CEO to Sr. Advisor/Partner for Cullinan Properties. Cullinan Properties, Ltd. is a national provider of real estate services specializing in commercial and mixed-use developments and acquisitions.
CHICAGO, IL
wtmj.com

Jay Rothman, Chairman and CEO of Milwaukee law firm, named new UW-System president

Jay Rothman, chairman and CEO of Foley and Lardner LLP, will succeed interim president Tommy Thompson as the 8th president of the UW-System. The unanimous decision by the UW Board of Regents Friday ends an 18-month spell where the position was not filled permanently. Rothman will begin his appointment as president starting June 1st and receive a $550,000 annually.
MILWAUKEE, WI
bizjournals

Forever 21 names new CEO

Fashion brand Forever 21 has named Winnie Park as chief executive officer effective immediately. Park succeeds Daniel Kulle, who joined Forever 21 from H&M then resigned in October after less than two years in the position. She will report to Marc Miller, CEO of SPARC, a retail management arm of parent companies Authentic Brands and Simon Property Group.
BUSINESS
sarasotamagazine.com

CAN Community Health Names New President and CEO

CAN Community Health recently appointed Dr. Rishi Patel as president and chief executive officer. Patel joined the healthcare nonprofit as chief pharmacy officer in 2015 and has served as its interim president and CEO since July 2021. Patel holds a Doctorate of Pharmacy from Nova Southeastern University, an MBA from...
HEALTH
bakingbusiness.com

Calbee America names new CEO

FAIRFIELD, CALIF. — Ryo Tsutsumi has been named chief executive officer at Calbee America Inc., the maker of Harvest Snaps and other salty snack brands. Mr. Tsutsumi will focus on mid-term and long-term strategy, plan implementation and organizational development for the company. “Calbee America Inc. is primed to develop...
BUSINESS
biospace.com

Cancer Biotech Boosts Funding and Names New CEO

On Thursday, U.S. oncology biotechnology firm Alterome Therapeutics announced the successful closing of its Series A financing round worth $64 million. The funds will be used to advance the firm's precision oncology research efforts and pipeline, particularly those involving the creation of alteration-specific therapies. Part of this round is building...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Beautycounter Names New CEO

Click here to read the full article. Beautycounter is supercharging its C-suite. Industry veteran Marc Rey has been named chief executive officer of the Santa Monica, Calif.-based clean beauty brand as founder Gregg Renfrew moves into the role of executive chair and chief brand officer.More from WWDGarage Magazine Dinner for Zendaya, Simone LeighSofia Richie, Scott Disick Celebrate Asos, Life Is Beautiful PartnershipPeter Dundas D7 Collection Together, the two will focus on growing the brand, which was acquired by private equity giant Carlyle Group in 2021 in a $1 billion deal, with a possible road to a future initial public offering. A pioneer in...
SANTA MONICA, CA
businessalabama.com

Volkert names new CEO

Thomas Hand has been named chief executive officer of Volkert Inc., effective last week. He succeeds David Allsbrook, who will remain as chairman of the board. Hand, who first joined Volkert in 1995, has served as president and chief marketing officer since 2016. He has been active in growing Volkert’s services and expanding its geographical…
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Whitestone REIT names new CEO and CFO

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) has appointed independent Trustee Dave Holeman as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. The board decided to terminate current CEO James Mastandrea’s following an independent internal investigation, which found Mr. Mastandrea’s conduct to be in violation of his employment agreement and inconsistent with company standards and the responsibilities of the CEO.
BUSINESS
gamesindustry.biz

Kabam Games names new CEO

Mobile games developer and publisher Kabam Games has a new CEO as Seungwon Lee takes charge of the company. His appointment was announced via a LinkedIn post, in which the firm says its former CEO Tim Fields will stay on in an advisory capacity for an unspecified period of time to assist with the transition.
BUSINESS
buildingindiana.com

White Lodging Names New CEO

White Lodging, one of the largest independent hotel development and management companies in the United States, has named Jean-Luc Barone the Chief Executive Officer of the hotel management company. Ken Barrett, who previously held this role, will continue to serve as President of White Lodging, focused on the performance of the company’s owned assets and other key company initiatives. Both Barone and Barrett will report to White Lodging Founder and Chairman, Bruce White.
ECONOMY
businessobserverfl.com

Medical device firm names new president, CEO

NAPLES —Catalyst OrthoScience, a medical device company focused on the upper extremity orthopedics market, has named medical device industry leader Carl O’Connell president and CEO. O’Connell replaces Brian Hutchison, who is stepping down, according to a statement. Hutchison joined the company as executive chairman and interim CEO in...
NAPLES, FL
myrgv.com

New CEO named for Edinburg-based credit union

Andy Reed has been appointed the new president and chief executive officer of Security First Federal Credit Union. The credit union’s board of directors selected Reed and described him as an accomplished senior executive with 17 years of experience. “The Security First Credit Union Board of Directors is excited...
BUSINESS
jocoreport.com

KS Bank Announces Executive Leadership Change, Appoints New President And CEO

SMITHFIELD – KS Bank’s Board of Directors announced leadership transitions effective January 4, 2022. Harold T. Keen who has been President and CEO of KS Bank since July 1990, will transition to Executive Vice Chairman of KS Bank. Mr. Keen will remain as President and CEO of KS Bancorp, Inc., the holding company of KS Bank.
SMITHFIELD, NC
frontdoorsmedia.com

Make-A-Wish® Arizona Names New CEO

Fran Mallace, a former board member and group vice president of Cox Media, has been named the new president and CEO of Make-A-Wish® Arizona. “We are pleased to add Fran to an already strong team of leaders and staff who are dedicated to growing the number of wish kids we reach each year,” said Andrea Tazioli, chair of the Make-A-Wish Arizona board of directors and leader of the recruitment committee. “Our process brought many great candidates to us. Fran is a seasoned leader with incredible business acumen, and her passion for our mission and her innovative ideas to help the chapter continue on a path of success made this very important decision an easy one.”
ARIZONA STATE
sdbn.org

Eric Ostertag reaching the end of the line as Poseida chief, will become executive chairman; Alector exec named CEO of Pfizer-backed LNP biotech

The Poseida adventure takes another turn as CEO Eric Ostertag dives into the role of executive chairman and CBO Mark Gergen steers the ship starting Feb. 1. Ostertag talked through Poseida’s early proof-of-concept data with its PSMA-targeting CAR-T for prostate cancer patients in August 2021, and the San Diego biotech followed that up by inking a $3.6 billion-plus gene therapy deal with Takeda in October.
SAN DIEGO, CA

