REVIEW: 'Cheer' tumbles back with new drama, lots of conflict

[Warning: The following contains mild spoilers for Cheer Season 2. Read at your own risk!]. A new season of Cheer is here, and with it comes a crop of new cheerleaders hoping to make mat. The sophomore season of the Netflix docuseries returned to Corsicana, Texas, to follow the Navarro cheer team for two more competition seasons, but it also embedded itself with Navarro's rivals, Trinity Valley Community College. So not only did we meet new Navarro talents like Maddy Brum and Gillian Rupert, who are hungry to make their mark on the history-making team, but we were also introduced to a brand new set of athletes like Jada Wooten, Angel Rice, and DeVonte "Dee" Joseph, who are ready to prove themselves to be just as talented and determined as Monica Aldama's wunderkinds.

CORSICANA, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO