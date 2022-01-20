ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
REVIEW: 'Cheer' tumbles back with new drama, lots of conflict

By BRUCE R. MILLER
Elko Daily Free Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt isn’t “business as usual” in the second season of “Cheer.”. Too much has happened since Navarro College won the national college cheerleading championships. In addition to COVID-19, the junior college standouts had to deal with fame, the arrest of a team member and a disruption by a little thing called...

elkodaily.com

