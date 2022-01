Mounting tensions between Ukraine and Russia has led the Foreign Office to begin withdrawing some staff and dependents from the embassy in Kyiv Here we look at the background to the situation and what might happen next:– What is the cause of the tension between Russia and Ukraine?Ukraine declared independence from the Soviet Union in 1991 but maintained close economic and cultural links with Russia.Alarmed by Ukraine’s move towards closer ties with the European Union and a popular uprising which forced out Moscow-leaning president Viktor Yanukovych Russia annexed the strategically important Crimean peninsula in 2014.Mr Putin wants Ukraine to remain...

POLITICS ・ 4 HOURS AGO