Wallace and Gromit Return With New Movie Coming to Netflix

The price of your monthly fix of Netflix movies and shows is about to go up. Starting immediately, the price of a new Netflix subscription goes up; the increase varies based on which of Netflix’s plan you prefer. The standard plan, which was previously $13.99, is now $15.49. The premium plan, which allows for four different simultaneous streams and the best HD picture, now costs $19.99, up from $17.99. And the basic plan jumps from $8.99 to $9.99. If you’re already a Netflix subscriber, you’ll see the change reflected in your next monthly bill.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 7 DAYS AGO