With all the talk of soulless EVs and today's youth not even being into cars we sometimes worry about the future of hot rodding. Then we meet people like 20-year-old Cole Reynolds and we're refilled with faith that there will be plenty of gas-burning rebels around in the future to annoy the greenies. The other thing we like about young hot rodders is that they're not afraid to try something a bit outside the traditional box. With that in mind, let's take a look at a very cool mid-engine LS-swapped 1974 Chevy LUV truck project we ran into at the 2021 Holley LS Fest.

CARS ・ 13 DAYS AGO