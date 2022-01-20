ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Superior’ Trailer: Noir Retro Thriller Gives De Palma and Almodóvar Vibes

By Ryan Lattanzio
 5 days ago

Erin Vassilopoulos’s moody and stylish Sundance debut feature “ Superior ” is a spiritual sequel to her 2015 short film of the same name. Both revolve around twin sisters trying to distinguish themselves from one another, and they’re played by Alessandra Mesa and Ani Mesa. This throwback thriller serves up ’80s vibes and Brian De Palma-esque thrills. Exclusive to IndieWire, watch the trailer for the film below.

Back at Sundance 2021, “Superior” was nominated for the Grand Jury Prize during the virtual festival. Here’s the synopsis, courtesy of the distributor, Factory 25:

Erin Vassilopoulos’ stylish debut feature is a noir throwback exploring identity and deception. When Marian is on the run, she goes to the only place she knows is safe: her childhood home. She is greeted by her estranged sister, Vivian, a stay-at-home housewife struggling to conceive and on the verge of a failing marriage. Though the two are identical twins, they live opposite lives. Marian’s mysterious return disrupts Vivian’s small-town routine, and the sisters must learn to reconnect and reconcile. When Marian’s haunting past finally catches up to her, their separate worlds collide, catapulting both sisters into grave danger.

The film was roundly praised upon its 2021 virtual Park City debut. Variety’s Jessica Kiang wrote , “The moody atmospherics remain inventively idiosyncratic throughout, from DP Mia Cioffi Henry’s textured, warm-grained 16mm photography, to Jessica Moss’ excellent, echoey score, enhanced with occasional uncanny nonverbal vocals, and on through to the woozy, bluesy rhythms of the editing, handled by Jenn Ruff and Vassilopoulos herself. It all combines somehow, despite the 1980s setting, into filmmaking that most recalls that of the early ’90s, when off-kilter indie noirs had a moment: ‘Superior’ feels like a John Dahl movie given a ‘Twin Peaks’ vibe on a Hal Hartley budget, with just the odd dash of Old Hollywood thrown in for good measure, like the deliberately ‘Rear Window’-aping, flashbulb-popping finale.”

Factory 25 will release the film March 25 at BAM Cinemas in New York followed by a nationwide expansion. A digital version of the film, as well as a limited edition Blu-ray, will be available later in the summer of this year.

Johnny Depp Cast as King Louis XV in Upcoming Film

Johnny Depp is ready to return to the big screen. After a tumultuous divorce from Amber Heard following domestic violence allegations, Depp is slated to portray King Louis XV in French director Maiwenn’s upcoming film, Variety reported. The film is produced by Pascal Caucheteux and Gregoire Sorlat’s Why Not Productions, with Wild Bunch International handling world sales. Production will begin in summer 2022, mainly set at the Versailles Palace. Though the movie’s title and plot have not yet been revealed, King Louis XV, who was nicknamed “the beloved,” ruled for almost 60 years before dying, after being accused of corruption. Filmmaker Maiwenn is most...
Fans Sue Universal for Cutting Ana de Armas Out of ‘Yesterday’

Ana de Armas has dominated Hollywood in recent years, with roles in major movies including “Knives Out” and “No Time to Die.” But it’s her one role that audiences did not get to see that’s prompted a lawsuit by some of her biggest fans. The actress was cast in Danny Boyle’s 2019 film “Yesterday,” which imagined a world where everyone has forgotten about The Beatles except for one man. She played a competing love interest for Jack Malik, the film’s protagonist portrayed by Himesh Patel. However, her scenes ended up being cut for time and the actress did not appear in...
Meat Loaf Shadowed David Fincher on ‘Fight Club’ for 10 Months, Helped Edit Movie

The second rule of “Fight Club”? There are never too many cooks in the kitchen, and definitely never enough Meat Loaf. The late “Bat Out of Hell” rocker, who died at age 74 on January 20, reportedly assisted director David Fincher in editing iconic film “Fight Club,” in which Meat Loaf starred as bodybuilder Robert “Bob” Paulson. Meat Loaf, whose real name is Marvin Lee Aday, first made his acting debut in 1975’s “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” and later went on to star in “Wayne’s World,” “Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny,” “Wishcraft,” and “Wishin’ and ‘Hopin’.” Yet “Fight Club”...
Official Trailer for Supernatural Thriller 'Slapface' Heading to Shudder

"What happened?" "Did you see it?" Shudder has revealed the official trailer for Slapface, an indie horror film landing on the streaming service this February. It originally premiered last year at the Cinequest Film Festival and FrightFest, also stopping by Grimmfest and the Razor Reel Flanders Film Festival in Belgium. A boy deals with the loss of his mother by creating a dangerous relationship with a monster rumored to live in the woods. When the two reach a tentative trust, a bizarre friendship is born, and Lucas is swept up in a series of primal adventures. The film stars August Maturo as Lucas, with Mike Manning, Dan Hedaya, Mirabelle Lee, Lukas Hassel, Libe Barer, Bianca D’Ambrosio, and Chiara D'Ambrosio. This won the Audience Award at Cinequest, and looks like a thrilling little horror film with a good twist in the story.
Hal Hartley
Meet Adamma and Adanne Ebo, the Twin Filmmakers Behind Sundance Stunner ‘Honk For Jesus, Save Your Soul’

Have you ever heard of praise miming? It’s a style of praise dance popular in some Black churches, where performers swap lyrical movement for miming and often wear mimes’ traditional white face makeup. This form of worship plays a central role in “Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul,” the Sundance stunner from identical twin sisters, writer-director Adamma and producer Adanne Ebo. Their film follows pastor Lee-Curtis Childs (Sterling K. Brown) and his first lady Trinitie (Regina Hall) as they aim to rebuild their congregation after a scandal effectively closes their Atlanta megachurch, which maxed out around 26,000 worshippers. The pastor and first...
‘Brainwashed: Sex-Camera-Power’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

Brainwashed: Sex-Camera-Power is an expansive documentary essay on the gendered nature of film language, presented, written, directed and produced by filmmaker and CalArts professor Nina Menkes (Phantom Love). Using 175 snippets of footage from scores of films, as well as interviews with filmmakers such as Joey Soloway, Julie Dash, Catherine Hardwicke and Eliza Hittman, among others, it represents a slickly assembled bricolage of imagery and rhetoric, neatly edited by Cecily Rhett, that seeks to illustrate Menkes’ “understandings about shot design and the established cinematic canon,” to quote her director’s statement. Clearly made with the best of didactic intentions, and especially affecting...
‘Hatching’ Review: Girlhood Gets the Horrifying, Hilarious Creature Feature It Deserves

Tjina (Siiri Solalinna) seems to like animals, but they don’t much take to her, from the squawky crow that crashes straight into her house to the chubby new French bulldog next door. Mostly, the rail-thin Finnish tween seems to be seeking connection outside the fraying bonds of her family, including her simpering father (Jani Volanen), annoying (but probably sanest of the bunch) little brother Matias (Oiva Ollila), and her morally empty mother (Sophia Heikkilä). The foursome are the stars of Tjina’s unnamed mother’s blog, hilariously titled “Lovely Everyday Life,” and as opens, those lives are about to cease being...
‘Watcher’ Review: Maika Monroe Is Wasted on an Ineffectual Psycho-Drama

Chloe Okuno could have struck gold when production of “Watcher” was relocated from New York to Bucharest, Romania. The Eastern European city’s mix of bleak, brutalist architecture and baroque government buildings only add to the isolation that the film’s protagonist, Julia (Maika Monroe), feels as she tags along when her half-Romanian husband is transferred there for work. Add to that a stark language barrier and a neighbor who may or may not be spying on her from across the street, and you’ve got all the ingredients for a taut paranoid thriller. When writing the script along with Zack Ford, Okuno...
‘Murderville’ Trailer: Celebrities Join Will Arnett in Netflix Improv Murder Mystery Series

Sure, Sharon Stone starred as a murderer in “Basic Instinct” — but does that mean she can spot one in real life? Welcome to “Murderville,” the town that has a different murder — and a different celebrity detective — every day. Senior Detective Terry Seattle (Will Arnett) runs the Homicide Division, but each guest star is left to catch up on the case without a clue… or a script. The six-episode meta-comedy lands on Netflix February 3. A spoof on classic procedural dramas à la “Law & Order” (for which we already know Arnett has memorized the theme song), “Murderville” has a...
Trailer for thriller Expired starring Ryan Kwanten and Hugo Weaving

Lionsgate has released a trailer, poster and images for writer-director Ivan Sen’s upcoming thriller Expired which stars Ryan Kwanten as a hitman who comes down with a deadly illness after meeting a mysterious woman. Joining Kwanten in the cast are Hugo Weaving and Jillian Nguyen; take a look here…
Horror-thriller Student Body gets a trailer, poster and images

Ahead of the film’s digital release this February, 1091 Pictures has shared a trailer, poster and images have been released for writer-director Lee Ann Kurr’s upcoming horror-thriller Student Body which follows best friends Jane and Merritt as they decide to take action against their math teacher, provoking deadly consequences; take a look here…
Sundance Review: Keke Palmer & Common In ‘Alice’

Krystin Ver Linden’s debut movie Alice arrives with the assurance that it is based on true events, one of those vague guarantees that lingers in the back of your mind while the movie unspools and what you think you’re watching turns out to be something very, very different. Factuality is often a moot point in cinema—with his legendarily terrible 1957 space vampire flick Plan 9 from Outer Space, Ed Wood even tried reverse-psychology, asking viewers, “Can you prove that it didn’t happen?” But with a slick slave drama-slash-revenge thriller it immediately raises questions of taste and decency: is this really...
Sundance Film Festival: Buzzy horrors, stunning documentaries and a few misfires – day 1 to 3 recap

Settling down to a film festival without leaving the house is a strange prospect. But due to the spread of Omicron, this is how everyone is experiencing this year’s Sundance Film Festival.Organisers have gone above and beyond to ensure the best viewing experience possible for virtual attendees and the filmmakers, whose films are being shown as part of the line-up.Sundance has long been the launchpad for many big films – The Blair Witch Project, Little Miss Sunshine, and Get Out to name just three – and this year’s programme hopes to follow suit: it’s a stacked list of world premieres, whether...
‘Suspicion’ Trailer: Uma Thurman Stars in Apple TV Plus’ Thriller Series

Thurman plays a high-profile CEO living in New York City, where her son is taken by four mysterious, masked kidnappers at a hotel. As the FBI and the U.K.’s National Crime Agency set their eyes on four seemingly ordinary British citizens staying at the hotel, they scramble to prove their innocence — but not everyone can be trusted.
‘You Won’t Be Alone’ Review: A Heady and Haunting Folk Tale Among the Best Horror Debuts in Years

, and so to try and parse it in certain terms is like recounting a dream to somebody who wasn’t in on it. That’s high praise for a horror-adjacent movie that weds some of the genre’s most elemental tropes to a weird and poignant parable of a loveless witch who seeks to punish the world because of her own disappointments in love and motherhood. Australian-Macedonian filmmaker Stolevski’s uncategorizable and emotionally gutting debut shares some DNA with his contemporaries, but it is an entirely different, more intractable beast — a coming-of-age nightmare that employs an almost Faulknerian cadence in how it moves...
‘Master’ Review: Regina Hall Stands Atop a Towering and Inventive Shot in the Arm for Black Horror

Mariama Diallo’s “Master” isn’t the kind of traumatic horror film that interrogates racism solely as a fright in itself. Diallo is too smart for that. This mesmerizing freak out, a psychologically brutal witch and ghost story, pulls in viewers with smart writing, and even more brilliant performances. It explicates colorism, racial passing, micro-aggressions, and the crushing pressures of Black Excellence not as history-teaching, example-making cudgels, but as illnesses that live and breathe beneath and above the surface of America. Set in the imposing halls of Ancaster College, a prestigious northeastern institution so exclusive it counts itself above Harvard (even FDR...
‘Summering’ Review: James Ponsoldt’s ‘Stand by Me’ Homage Is an Unspectacular Ode to Tween Pals

“I never had any friends later on like the ones I had when I was twelve,” the narrator of Rob Reiner’s classic ‘80s coming-of-age drama “Stand by Me,” iconically said. It’s a raw and honest musing, conjuring a nostalgic longing for bygone innocence of youth. It’s also a feeling that James Ponsoldt aims to replicate in “Summering,” a pallid homage that fixes its sights on the close-knit friendship of four tween girls in suburbia. But Taking place during the waning days of summer vacation, “Summering” follows a charming foursome: the dejected Daisy (Lia Barnett), the razor-sharp Dina (Madalen Mills), the priggish...
Southern Gothic Ghost Thriller 'Ghosts of the Ozarks' Official Trailer

"There is no revenge on the dead, if you can't fight the will of the ghosts." XYZ Films has revealed the official trailer for a supernatural thriller titled Ghosts of the Ozarks, which originally premiered at the 2021 Austin Film Festival last fall. It is now opening in February direct-to-VOD for anyone interested. In 1866, a young doctor is summoned by his uncle to a remote town in the Ozarks only to discover upon his arrival that this utopian paradise is not all that it seems to be… Tim Blake Nelson, David Arquette, Angela Bettis, Thomas Hobson, Phil Norris, and Tara Perry star in this exciting new take on the southern ghost story. The ensemble cast also includes Graham Gordy and David Aaron Bake. Described as a "visually stunning", "beautifully designed horror western." This does look seriously atmospheric and creepy.
Trailer Unveiled For Horror Thriller ‘Alone With You’

Longtime horror notable Barbara Crampton wants to be “alone with you” next month. Dark Star Pictures will release a new horror entry–Alone with You–in theaters Feb 4 (and on VOD and digital Feb. 8), and have dropped a trailer to tease fans. Check out the tension-packed clip, courtesy of JoBlo.com, on this page.
Exclusive trailer for action thriller Invincible starring Johnny Strong and Marko Zaror

Thanks to Lionsgate, we have got our hands on the exclusive trailer reveal for Invincible, the new action thriller from director Daniel Zirilli (Hollow Point, Acceleration) and starring Johnny Strong (Black Hawk Down, The Fast and the Furious, Get Carter), Marko Zaror (Undisputed 3: Redemption, Machete Kills), Michael Paré (Eddie and the Cruisers, Streets of Fire, The Philadelphia Experiment). Check it out below along with the poster and official synopsis…
