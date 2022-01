Effective: 2022-01-24 15:06:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-24 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bay; Huron; Midland CAUTIOUS TRAVEL IS ADVISED FOR SNOW-COVERED ROADWAYS AND REDUCED VISIBILITIES THROUGH THE EVENING COMMUTE WEATHER * Light to occasionally moderate snow will continue for Midland, Bay, and Huron counties through the evening commute. * Additional snowfall amounts through 6 PM will generally range between 0.5 and 1.5 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. * Snowfall rates up to a quarter of an inch per hour will be possible. Localized rates in excess of a half of an inch per hour will be possible where heavier bursts of snow occur. * Visibility in falling snow may be reduced below 1 mile at times. IMPACTS * Accumulating snow will lead to slippery roads particularly on bridges, exit ramps and overpasses. Temperatures in the teens to lower 20s will make it easier for snow to stick to area roadways. * Falling snow will cause reductions of visibility to less than one mile. There may be rapid fluctuations of visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS * The combination of snow and reduced visibilities will result in localized slippery conditions and variable traffic rates. Motorists are urged to use caution and account for the variable driving conditions by allowing extra time. * Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP

