The search for answers continues at Georgia State, which lost its fifth consecutive game Saturday. This time it was the lack of shooting that proved to be the culprit as the Panthers lost a 72-68 overtime decision to Coastal Carolina at the GSU Sports Arena. The loss leaves Georgia State (6-9, 0-4), the preseason pick to win the Sun Belt Conference, in the cellar as the only team without a league win.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO