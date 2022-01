Since my wife Amy and I have had at least one, and as many as three dogs at a time for the last 24 years, I suppose it was inevitable that eventually, I’d write about our pethood experiences. I’m motivated now to do so because, as I’m writing this, we just lost Herbie, our third of the five dogs we’ve had since 1998, and his loss was as intensely sorrowful as it was with the previous two. So, pardon the sad nostalgia, but writing is therapy for me, and I’m in need of that particular commodity right now.

