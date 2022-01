The latest data shows that the construction industry has the second-highest suicide rate in the country—with the suicide rate among construction workers at four times the national average. And young adults—the ones most likely to work in construction—are most at risk for depression and other mental disorders. It’s also a male-dominated industry, one that prizes a macho culture. There’s a stigma associated with mental health challenges, so construction workers aren’t likely to reach out for help without being encouraged to do so.

