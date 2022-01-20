ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Ryanair Reveals Largest Ever Dublin Summer Schedule

By Aaron Karp
routesonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ULCC said the robust schedule was the 'direct result' of Dublin Airport Authority introducing its Traffic Recovery Support Scheme. Ryanair will base a 33rd aircraft at Dublin Airport (DUB) for the 2022 summer season and operate more than 900 weekly flights to 120 destinations—the Irish ULCC’s largest ever DUB...

www.routesonline.com

Comments / 0

The Independent

Thousands sign petition demanding end to ‘shockingly wasteful’ empty ghost flights

As airlines across Europe fly planes without passengers purely to hang on to take-off and landing slots, a UK parliamentary petition demanding an end to “ghost flights” has attracted more than 3,000 signatures.Flying planes empty has long been used by airlines to preserve what is often their most valuable asset: permission to land at and take off from, high-demand airports such as London Heathrow.In the industry, the practice is known as “keeping slots warm” – flying enough to adhere to the 80:20 rule that requires an airline to use a slot 80 per cent of the time. Any less, and the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Airlines forced to operate more flights to avoid losing airport slots

Airlines will be forced to operate more flights this summer to avoid losing lucrative take-off and landing slots at the UK’s busiest airports.They must use their slots at least 70% of the time to keep them from March 27, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced.The Cabinet minister said the increase from the current level of 50% will “balance the needs” of various parts of the aviation industry as it recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.A step back towards normal rulesTransport Secretary Grant ShappsThe decision criticised by airlines but welcomed by Heathrow and Gatwick airports.Airlines were traditionally required to use 80% of slots...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
routesonline.com

Katowice Airport: Cargo Leader among Polish regional Airports

Record-Breaking Cargo Traffic in 2021 The Upper Silesian Aviation Group (GTL SA) – the manager of Katowice Wojciech Korfanty International Airport – summarized cargo traffic results for 2021. From January to the end of December 2021, record-breaking 32 104 tonnes of freight, i.e. 11 729 tonnes more (+57.6%)...
WORLD
The Independent

Airlines demand government rules out border closures in response to future variants of concern

The leaders of seven of the biggest airlines serving the UK have asked the health secretary to assure travellers there will be no further “knee-jerk universal testing or hotel quarantine” in response to future Covid variants.In a joint letter, coordinated by the industry body Airlines UK, they call on Sajid Javid to “rule out border closures and flight bans in response to future variants of concern”.When Omicron was identified in late November, flights from South Africa to the UK were immediately grounded. Arriving travellers from 11 African countries were placed in hotel quarantine. The “red list” was abandoned on 15...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

‘Use them or lose them’: airline slot rules to tighten this summer

Airlines holding valuable slots at Britain’s busiest airports will have to use them at least 70 per cent of the time this summer or hand them back.Permits to take off and land at busy airports – notably Heathrow and Gatwick – are among carriers’ most valuable assets. British Airways has more than half the slots at Heathrow, while easyJet has almost half of the slots at Gatwick.Normally the “80:20” rule applies, requiring airlines to fly for at least 80 per cent of the summer or winter season allocations, or see their slots handed to other carriers.But during the pandemic, the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
routesonline.com

Dublin Airport - January Update

Our January update takes a look at the most recent December traffic figures as well as some full year 2021 passenger traffic highlights. We are delighted to also include some new airline and route announcements at Dublin Airport for 2022 as well as the breakdown of the 11 new routes that Ryanair have just announced for Summer 2022.
DUBLIN, CA
boardingarea.com

Ryanair prepares to scale up services at its Dublin base

Whilst Ryanair enjoys closing bases, it also expands them too when there’s a chance to make cash. And it seems it’s going to expand at its home of Dublin Airport. Ryanair Boeing 737-800 departing Dublin Airport – Image, Economy Class and Beyond. Ryanair plans to serve 120...
INDUSTRY
travelmole.com

Ryanair launches new Manchester – Menorca summer route

Ryanair will launch an additional summer route from Manchester to Menorca. The service operates twice weekly from May. "We are pleased to add this new route to Menorca as part of the UK’s 2022 summer schedule, offering our customers more European destinations to choose from," said Ryanair’s Director of Commercial, Jason McGuinness.
WORLD
