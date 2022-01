There is something about a warm bowl of soup in the winter. Especially with all the cold, snowy weather we’ve experienced as of late. I love to make a good soup as there are seamingly limitless options. Many are fairly low calorie which is always good come January. I’ve chosen a few of my favorite, less conventional, soup recipes to share. All these were found on Pinterest and the source is linked below the recipe. Have a good recipe? Share your favorite soup receipes with us on social media!

RECIPES ・ 4 DAYS AGO