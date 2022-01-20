2022 Soin Award for Innovation now accepting applications

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Applications are now being accepted for the 2022 Soin Award for Innovation.

The Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for the 2022 Soin Award for Innovation which features an award of $25,000 and a valuable moment in the spotlight.

Applications will be accepted until the close of business on March 4 and the winner will be presented on April 20.

According to the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce, the Soin Award recognizes a product or service that is or will soon disrupt the market. The winner will best demonstrate an entrepreneurial spirit with a unique offering that can sustain long-term growth for the company, increase local employment and assist in the creation of economic prosperity within the Dayton region.

“The Dayton area has a long history of innovation and discovery,” said Rajesh Soin, Chairman and CEO of Soin International. “We must continue to encourage our local entrepreneurs to build on this and create new enterprises, jobs, and additional opportunities for this region. On behalf of the Soin Family, I am proud to support this annual award that recognizes the accomplishments of these individuals and businesses.”

| See the Most Read Stories from WDTN.com here ➡

The selection committee is made up of representatives of the region’s business and academic leaders as well as the chamber’s Education and Public Improvement Foundation Board members. One applicant will receive a $25,000 cash award and public and community recognition.

The application website can be found here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.