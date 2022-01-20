ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

2022 Soin Award for Innovation now accepting applications

By Katie Shatsby
WDTN
WDTN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25RWsZ_0dquv6wC00

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Applications are now being accepted for the 2022 Soin Award for Innovation.

The Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for the 2022 Soin Award for Innovation which features an award of $25,000 and a valuable moment in the spotlight.

Bengals fan saves life of Raiders fan from Miamisburg at playoff game

Applications will be accepted until the close of business on March 4 and the winner will be presented on April 20.

According to the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce, the Soin Award recognizes a product or service that is or will soon disrupt the market. The winner will best demonstrate an entrepreneurial spirit with a unique offering that can sustain long-term growth for the company, increase local employment and assist in the creation of economic prosperity within the Dayton region.

“The Dayton area has a long history of innovation and discovery,” said Rajesh Soin, Chairman and CEO of Soin International. “We must continue to encourage our local entrepreneurs to build on this and create new enterprises, jobs, and additional opportunities for this region. On behalf of the Soin Family, I am proud to support this annual award that recognizes the accomplishments of these individuals and businesses.”

| See the Most Read Stories from WDTN.com here ➡

The selection committee is made up of representatives of the region’s business and academic leaders as well as the chamber’s Education and Public Improvement Foundation Board members. One applicant will receive a $25,000 cash award and public and community recognition.

The application website can be found here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDTN

Springboro senior builds furniture for school’s strings program

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – A Springboro senior recently completed his Eagle Scout Project for Troop 7 by helping the Springboro Strings Program. Springboro senior Jacob Balek focused his Eagle Scout Project on building much-needed furniture for the Springboro Strings Program, according to Springboro Schools. Springboro Schools said Balek built a new conductor’s podium and two […]
SPRINGBORO, OH
WDTN

Public Health to host 2 vaccination clinics this week

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Public Health of Dayton and Montgomery County (PHDMC) will be holding two COVID-19 vaccination clinics this upcoming week. PHDMC will be hosting a COVID vaccination clinic on Wednesday, Jan. 26 and Thursday, Jan. 27. Information for the clinics is as follows: Wednesday, Jan. 26 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (by appointment […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Dayton’s early-learning job fair looking to hire hundreds of positions

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)–Montgomery County Business Services and Preschool Promise teamed up to host a job fair Saturday morning, 50 local companies are looking to fill hundreds of positions. “So we want to make sure that every child has an opportunity they need to excel in their education and start it off on the right foot,” […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Dayton Mayor Mims to deliver his first State of the City address

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Mayor Jeffrey J. Mims, Jr. will be delivering a State of the City address on Wednesday, Feb. 9. On Feb. 9, at the Dayton Metro Library – Main Branch, Mayor Mims will be delivering his first State of the City address, according to the City of Dayton. Mims won the […]
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Dayton, OH
Sports
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Miamisburg, OH
WDTN

‘Peace, Love, & Berries’: 2022 Troy Strawberry Festival theme announced

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – The theme for the 2022 Troy Strawberry Festival has been announced. According to the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce, the festival theme is “Peace, Love, & Berries.” The festival manager said it will feature over 100 artists and crafts vendors as well as over 60 food and beverage vendors. In 2021, […]
TROY, OH
WDTN

Dayton WWII veteran turns 102

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A World War II veteran at the Dayton VA turned 102 years old Sunday. Jack Farris served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Southeast Asia. His family and friends threw him a surprise party to celebrate the milestone. Farris attributes his long life to having a good family and […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

LaRose tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s secretary of state has tested positive for COVID-19. A spokesperson for Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office confirmed the diagnosis Monday night. The spokesperson said LaRose started experiencing minor symptoms Sunday night. He is currently in isolation and has postponed all public events for the week. Conforming to CDC […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Volunteers clear wreaths from veterans’ headstones, prepare for next year

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Wreaths Across America continued its volunteer efforts at Dayton National Cemetery on Saturday, January 22. Only a month ago, on December 18, volunteers gathered to honor veterans by placing wreaths on their headstones. Members from each branch of the military met to fulfill this need. On Saturday, volunteers met yet again […]
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soin Award For Innovation#Bengals#Raiders#The Soin Award#Soin International#The Soin Family
WDTN

Ohio National Guard helping Clark Co. Combined Health District

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – With Clark County’s COVID-19 cases sitting at the highest ever in the pandemic, Clark County’s Combined Health District (CCCHD) workers are getting help under the direction of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine from Ohio National Guard members. As of Monday, 10 Ohio National Guard airmen and soldiers have been stationed to […]
CLARK COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Miami Valley Winter Restaurant Week begins this week

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Winter Restaurant Week is returning to the Miami Valley for the week of Jan. 23. Starting on Sunday, Jan. 23 and ending on Sunday, Jan. 30, people can have a chance to try new dishes at an affordable price at local restaurants. Over 20 restaurants will be participating in this year’s […]
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Food pantry feeds Miami County hungry

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami County Food Insecurity Alliance will be hosting a pop-up food pantry to help families in need on this cold Saturday morning. On January 22, The Miami County Food Insecurity Alliance and Shared Harvest Foodbank will be providing food for 500 households at the upper Valley Career Center at 8811 […]
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
WDTN

DeWine awards $4.7M in funding for Ohio police body cameras

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine awarded over $4.7 million in grant funding to 109 local law enforcement agencies on Monday. According to the governor’s office, the $4.7 million in grant funding to local law enforcement agencies is for expenses associated with launching or maintaining body-worn camera programs. “Body cameras have quickly become a […]
MERCER COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Sports
WDTN

Shiloh church opens food pantry

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton residents in need can find food at the Shiloh Church Food Pantry on Saturday, January 22. The Shiloh pantry said it is offering a variety of meat, vegetables and snacks in the southwest corner of the church. All neighborhood residents are welcome to come to the distribution, but a photo […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Road closure in Beavercreek: City estimates 1 week

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Beginning on Monday, Alpha-Bellbrook Road will be closed for approximately a week. The City of Beavercreek said in a Facebook post that Alpha-Bellbrook Road, just north of Stauffer Drive, will be closed beginning on Jan. 24 so crews can install a new sanitary sewer line. The city estimated the work will […]
BEAVERCREEK, OH
WDTN

Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: Under 10,000 new cases, 2.5 million total

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state. Numbers as of Sunday, Jan. 23 follow: Total Change New cases 2,506,175 +9,932 Hospitalizations 104,759 +74 ICU admissions 12,491 +6 Deaths* 31,987 N/A *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

ODOT reports 2021 was deadliest year for drivers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– ODOT says they are spending millions of dollars in safety programs to increase driver safety across the state. They say funding new safety initiatives will make Ohio’s roads even safer after recording that 2020 was one of the deadliest years for the state, but even more drivers died on the roads in […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Free pizza for first responders and more on Jan. 23

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – Roma’s Pizza in Springboro will be passing out free pizzas to all first responders, police, fire, EMT, military, medical staff and teachers on Monday. On Jan. 23 from noon to 2 p.m., Roma’s Pizza will give a free large cheese pizza to all first responders, police, fire, EMT, military, medical staff […]
SPRINGBORO, OH
WDTN

WDTN

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy