ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

New Rental Strollers Rolling Out at Walt Disney World

By Jackie Gailey
wdwinfo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuests who rent strollers during their Walt Disney World vacation might be happy to see that the standard strollers have received a makeover...

www.wdwinfo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Theme Park Insider

More Walt Disney World Restaurants Are Reopening

January 14, 2022, 1:05 PM · More of Disney's hotel restaurants will be reopening or expanding their operations in the month ahead, the Walt Disney World resort announced today. Here is what is coming back at Walt Disney World, and when:. January 27: Flying Fish at Disney's BoardWalk. January...
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Walt Disney World Sees Tornado Threat

Walt Disney World Resort was under the threat of a tornado through 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, January 16, 2022. The threat was tracking over the north and west side of the Disney area, working its way towards Universal Studios, Florida. Although the intense rain has now subsided, the intense storm was a wake-up call (literally) for many vacationers in the area.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Disney Springs#Stroller#Walt Disney World
disneydining.com

Enjoy A Beauty and the Beast Day at Walt Disney World

One of the most beloved Disney animated films is Beauty and the Beast which was released in 1991 and introduced Guests to beloved characters including Belle, Beast, Gaston, Lumiere, Cogsworth, Mrs. Potts, and more. Guests also love singing along to classic songs from the film written by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman including “Be Our Guest,” “Belle,” and “Beauty and the Beast (Tale as Old as Time).”
LIFESTYLE
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: New Adventurers Club Vintage-Style Tee Available at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new vintage-style shirt featuring the famous Adventurers Club is now available for purchase at Walt Disney World. We first found it in DisneyStyle at Disney Springs. Adventurers Club Tee – $36.99. The shirt features cartoon...
APPAREL
Power 102.9 NoCo

Love Disney? Colorado Woman Makes History At Walt Disney World Marathon

Thousands of Disney and marathon fanatics filled the Walt Disney World Resort last weekend and one of them, from Colorado, made some serious history!. If you've followed along with my journey, or read this Disney article I wrote a while back about Disney, you know I'm a Disney Fanatic. I'm wearing a Mickey Mouse shirt as we speak. My family and I go to Disney at least once a year, twice the last few years. The feeling you get when you're in the parks is indescribable. The smells, the sounds, the thrills, the smiles, the laughs, and even the exercise you get walking all over the parks. What's not to love? One thing I've never tried, and truthfully have zero interest in, are the Walt Disney World "Run Disney" marathons they do. One Colorado woman though, made history in these runs just last week.
COLORADO STATE
themainstreetmouse.com

Florida Residents Can Visit Walt Disney World Theme Parks With The New Disney Weekday Magic Ticket Available Starting Jan. 11

From the Disney Parks Blog and written by: Eric Scott. The new year is off and running and Florida Residents can experience an EARidescent start at the Walt Disney World Resort theme parks with the new Disney Weekday Magic Ticket. Starting Jan. 11, 2022, Florida residents will be able to purchase a 2-day ticket for $149 (plus tax)*, valid Monday through Friday until April 7, 2022; subject to blockout dates March 14-18, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
piratesandprincesses.net

Walt Disney World Raises Prices on Food and Beverages

Remember when CFO Christine McCarthy joked about shrinking portion sizes and it helping guests waistlines? Well I don’t know if the sizes have shrunk down anymore than they already have, but WDWNT just caught that they have raised prices on a bunch of already overpriced food and beverages at the parks. Disney needs to get every penny they can. I mean multi-million dollar executive bonus money has to come from somewhere and they aren’t getting it from the box office or massive uptick in Disney+ subscribers.
LIFESTYLE
mychicagoathlete.com

Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend: Dopey Challenge

I can’t tell you how many times I was fortunate enough to visit Disney World as a kid. Mickey & Minnie Mouse were a part of my household, and we never missed a new Disney movie in theatres. Call me a child, but that never truly left me. I’m...
MUSIC
wdwinfo.com

Adventures by Disney Offering Three European River Cruises in 2023

If you’ve got a river cruise on your vacation bucket list, Adventures by Disney has just announced three European river cruises for 2023 that might help you make that dream a reality. Adventures by Disney will again ply the waterways of the Rhine, Danube and Seine rivers while offering...
TRAVEL
wdwinfo.com

What’s Going on with Limited Merch, Disney?

I love Disney. I love it all… the parks, the merch, the movies. But they’ve been doing some things lately that I just can’t get behind. As pointed out before on The DIS Unplugged, it seems some decisions are made by people who clearly don’t go to the parks.
SHOPPING
wdwinfo.com

A runDisney Experience Like No Other

Three-thirty in the morning should be outlawed. But that’s the time to wake up to prepare myself for the run event of my lifetime, the runDisney 5K. After a cup of coffee and a stretch, I donned my race bib and set out to catch the bus that will take me to the start of the race. On the way, I exchanged sleepy looks with other runners who shared my dislike for 3:30 am. But in no time we were off-boarding into the madness that was the race start.
LIFESTYLE
smartertravel.com

The 10 Best Disney Resorts for Magical Walt Disney World Vacations

Want to be completely immersed 24/7 at the happiest place on Earth during your Walt Disney World vacation? These Walt Disney World hotels will give you access to great perks—like easy transportation, options to beat the crowds, and character breakfasts. Whatever type of vacation you are planning, here are 10 of the best Disney resort hotels to consider for every budget.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: New ‘A Goofy Movie’ Powerline Tee at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new t-shirt featuring Powerline from “A Goofy Movie” is now available at Walt Disney World. We found it at Legends of Hollywood in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Powerline Tee – $36.99. The shirt...
BEAUTY & FASHION
thekingdominsider.com

More Disney Genie+ Offerings Are Coming to Walt Disney World

Genie+ is about to get a whole lot more magical! Disney has announced they are adding characters to the service, and we could not be more excited! Starting Jan. 26, Guests will find select Character Sightings have been added as selections for Lightning Lane entry with purchase of Disney Genie+ service (the purchase of Disney Genie+ service is available in addition to standby entrance).
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy