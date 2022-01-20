ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, IL

Horror film shot in Chillicothe and Dunlap drops trailer, announces release date

By Matt Sheehan
WMBD/WYZZ
WMBD/WYZZ
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30RMb8_0dquuloP00

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — After nearly a year and a half, a horror film shot entirely in central Illinois is ready to hit theaters and Video on Demand.

The film, Those Who Walk Away utilized some local spots you’ll recognize including the Chillicothe Town Theatre. There was even a house burn at an abandoned farm home in Dunlap, which called for supervision by local fire departments.

Back in September 2020, a California film crew made their way to central Illinois after hearing about the area at an L.A. party. Now, the crew is ready to release the film and give viewers a horror film to start off 2022. Check out the article below for our exclusive coverage back in 2020.

“Those Who Walk Away:” Horror film brings film crews to Dunlap, Chillicothe

Starting February 11, the film will be available in theaters. The plan is to have it shown at a movie theater in Chicago (specific location still TBD), and will be available on VOD platforms that same day.

The trailer can be found on YouTube. If you’d like to watch, here is the link .

Directed by: Robert Rippberger
Written by: Robert Rippberger & Spencer Moleda
Cast: Booboo Stewart, Scarlett Sperduto

Company credits: The film financier is 828 Media Capital.

This is a film by SIE Films and Argentic Productions in Association with Slated and Sandeep Sekhar Films.

The film was produced by KT Kent and Robert Rippberger and Co-produced by Sandeep Sekhar.

Executive Producers: Jeremy Walton, David Lyons, Todd Lundbohm, Mark Andrews, Eric Eppinger, Ge Gru, Stephanie Denton, Wes Hull, Dave Lugo, Jay Burnley, Chelsea Tieu, Gaurav Bhatnagar, Jarnell Stokes.

WMBD’s Matt Sheehan has received a Screener link to view the movie pre-release, and plans to provide an official review in February.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CIProud.com.

Comments / 5

Related
WMBD/WYZZ

Longtime PJ Star columnist writing a new chapter in his career

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A well-known columnist for the Peoria Journal Star is writing a new chapter in his career. Friday was Phil Luciano’s last day with the newspaper after 33 years. Beginning next week, Luciano will work for WTVP Channel 47 in Peoria. There, he will do video, print, and on-air story-telling. At the […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Sports Recap for Jan. 24, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Senior Ella Lune scoed15 points to lead Brimfield past host Havana, 59-47, in a battle of state ranked teams on Monday. Other girls basketball winners Monday: Morton, Illini Bluffs, Elmwood, Prairie Central and Ridgeview. East Peoria beat Peoria Christian in a boys non-conference match-up, 52-39. Enjoy the highlights.
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Peoria Players prepares for 2022 mini-season lineup

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Players is ready for the curtains to rise for its 2022 mini season. “We’ve got SpongeBob the Musical […]
PEORIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Chillicothe, IL
State
California State
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
City
Dunlap, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Heffren Brothers Enjoying Big Season With Eureka

EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — If you’ve been to a Eureka high school boys basketball game game this season, you’ve seen plenty of points from senior Trevor Heffren and sophomore Tyler Heffren. The Hornets rendition of the “Splash Brothers.” “We both want to be the best we can be,” Trevor Heffren said. “I try to make […]
EUREKA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Heartland Health offers breathing tests via the Edwards Grant Settlement Project

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Heartland Health Services in partnership with the Peoria City/County Health Department is now offering Breathing Test for persons of […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Local 8-year-old challenging community to continue flower-giving tradition

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) – A local 8-year old known by some as “Flower Boy” is calling on the community to carry on a tradition in Washington that’s all about being kind. Just before turning 2-years-old, local student Ray Guth was diagnosed with the rare autoimmune condition OMS (Opsoclonus-myoclonus-ataxia syndrome). “Around one in 10 million kids […]
WASHINGTON, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

49th annual baby food delivery a success in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Thousands of dollar’s worth of resources are coming to baby-related agencies in Peoria. “Tazewell County Right to Life” and seventh grades students from St. Patrick School in Washington delivered $4,500 dollars worth of baby food products to four different agencies across the area. This included Catholic Charities St. Gianna Baby Pantry, […]
PEORIA, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Booboo Stewart
WMBD/WYZZ

Coaching legend Jim Forbes dies at 69

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Jim Forbes, one of the greatest figures in the history of El Paso sports, died early Friday morning due to complications from COVID-19. Forbes was 69 years old. Not only is Forbes one of the greatest basketball players to emerge from the Sun City, but Forbes is also one of […]
EL PASO, TX
WMBD/WYZZ

New sledding library in Bartonville encourages winter fun

BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD)–Kristy Flowers, a parent, and Bartonville resident decided to take advantage of Monday’s holiday. “We were off school. So, we decided to sled,” said Flowers. The village is testing out a new program sponsored by the Alpha Park Public Library and Bartonville Park Committee. The Bartonville Parks and Recreation Facebook page announced this […]
BARTONVILLE, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Much of Illinois facing a snow deficit

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Despite multiple rounds of winter weather so far this month, much of Illinois is below average for snow accumulation this winter. According to the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Lincoln, there is a deficit in snowfall for much of the state, especially in the eastern half of the state. Areas […]
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horror Film#Film Crew#Vod#Scarlett Sperduto Company#Media Capital#Sie Films
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Basketball Roundup For Jan. 22, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Saturday night brought the finale of the Heart of Illinois Conference boys and girls basketball tournaments. In the boys final, El Paso-Gridley beat Eureka 59-52 to win the HOI title. In the girls championship, Fieldcrest knocks off Eureka 47-28 to win it’s first ever HOI girls tournament title. Elsewhere, the Washington, […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

ISU’s Reeves Set Up Big Winter with Hard-Working Summer

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Antonio Reeves is one of the top scorers in the nation. But even after an offseason of hard workouts, he says he really didn’t see this power surge coming. “Last year and the year before, I wasn’t as good as I am now. It was like whoa!” Reeves said. Whoa is […]
NORMAL, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Chef Mark celebrates NFL playoff season with pulled chicken slider recipe

NFL Playoff Pulled Chicken Sliders We celebrate the 2022 NFL Playoff season with a tasty sandwich, by Certified Executive Chef Mark Shoopman, CEC, CFBE Ingredients 8 each Toasted, slider buns. 8 each Boneless, skinless chicken thighs As Needed Spicy brown sugar rub, recipe follows ½ cup Cider vinegar 1 ½ cups Water As Desired Favorite […]
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Movies
WMBD/WYZZ

Peoria Public Schools administration seek approval of modified calendar

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Monday, The Peoria Public Schools board faces a big decision regarding future school calendars. Their agenda included a proposal for a modified calendar that would shorten summer break, but extend breaks in the fall and spring. In 2016, Peoria County taxpayers approved a sales tax vote which allowed air conditioning to […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

2022 tax season begins, expert shares how to avoid major delays

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The 2022 tax season is underway and experts say how and when you file may have a big impact on your refund this year. Monday, the IRS began accepting tax returns. William Sharpe, president of Total Income Tax in Peoria, said you should manage expectations on when to expect your refund. […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

That Guy’s Secret; clothing, accessories for the modern man

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s no secret that That Guy’s Secret maintains a robust inventory of clothing and accessories for the modern man. […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Peoria Civic Center ranked #70 top theater worldwide for ticket sales

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A local theater has received global recognition. Entertainment magazine Pollstar ranked the Peoria Civic Center the 70th best theater in the world. The ranking is based on ticket sales between November 2020 and November 2021. According to Pollstar, the venue’s theater sold 22,701 tickets during that time frame. The Civic Center […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

WMBD/WYZZ

467
Followers
390
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

WMBD-TV is a CBS–affiliated television station licensed to Peoria, Illinois, United States and serving the North-Central Illinois television market, while the Bloomington-licensed Fox affiliate WYZZ-TV operates under a local marketing agreement (LMA) with owner Cunningham Broadcasting. https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/

 https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy