Horror film shot in Chillicothe and Dunlap drops trailer, announces release date

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — After nearly a year and a half, a horror film shot entirely in central Illinois is ready to hit theaters and Video on Demand.

The film, Those Who Walk Away utilized some local spots you’ll recognize including the Chillicothe Town Theatre. There was even a house burn at an abandoned farm home in Dunlap, which called for supervision by local fire departments.

Back in September 2020, a California film crew made their way to central Illinois after hearing about the area at an L.A. party. Now, the crew is ready to release the film and give viewers a horror film to start off 2022. Check out the article below for our exclusive coverage back in 2020.

Starting February 11, the film will be available in theaters. The plan is to have it shown at a movie theater in Chicago (specific location still TBD), and will be available on VOD platforms that same day.

The trailer can be found on YouTube. If you’d like to watch, here is the link .

Directed by: Robert Rippberger

Written by: Robert Rippberger & Spencer Moleda

Cast: Booboo Stewart, Scarlett Sperduto

Company credits: The film financier is 828 Media Capital.

This is a film by SIE Films and Argentic Productions in Association with Slated and Sandeep Sekhar Films.

The film was produced by KT Kent and Robert Rippberger and Co-produced by Sandeep Sekhar.

Executive Producers: Jeremy Walton, David Lyons, Todd Lundbohm, Mark Andrews, Eric Eppinger, Ge Gru, Stephanie Denton, Wes Hull, Dave Lugo, Jay Burnley, Chelsea Tieu, Gaurav Bhatnagar, Jarnell Stokes.

WMBD’s Matt Sheehan has received a Screener link to view the movie pre-release, and plans to provide an official review in February.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CIProud.com.