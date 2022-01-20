Orange cheers 6 million FTTH customers

PRAGUE - Last year, Smartwings airlines carried more than 2.5 million (2,529,611) passengers on scheduled and charter flights, which represents a 199% year-on-year increase. Other 159 thousand passengers traveled on board Smartwings Group aircrafts operated on ACMI wet lease agreements with other carriers. Last year, more than 2.7 million passengers (2,716,299) used Smartwings services in the Czech Republic and abroad. The greatest number of passengers, 1.55 million, traveled with Smartwings from / to the Czech Republic (up 221.5%). Over 981 thousand passengers travelled with Smartwings on flights operated from its hubs in other countries. Besides the Czech Republic, Smartwings operated flights from airports in Poland, France, Germany, Israel, Hungary, Slovakia, and the Canary Islands.
