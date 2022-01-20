ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange cheers 6 million FTTH customers

By Andrew Wooden
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrange is very excited about hitting its latest full fibre uptake milestone, but there are still plenty of people in France still to sign up to FTTH from the incumbent or a rival. The French telco has signed up 6 million customers to its fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) network and says...

