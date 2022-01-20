ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ARC Resources: CAD 2 Billion In Free Cash Flow Likely In 2022

By The Investment Doctor
 5 days ago
ARC Resources has completed the acquisition of Seven Generations Energy and is benefiting from the high natural gas price. The past year has been great for oil and gas producers. The high and continuously increasing prices allowed most companies to rapidly repair their balance sheet and sparked M&A activity. ARC Resources...

EOG Resources Is A Best In Class Energy Company

EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) is an American energy company focused on hydrocarbon exploration with a market capitalization of almost $60 billion. The company recently made the news for discussing an intention to increase production in a high price environment. As we'll see throughout this article, the company has a unique ability to generate substantial long-term shareholder rewards.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
SmileDirectClub pauses operations in certain markets; reaffirms 2021 guidance

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) is trading ~5.0% higher in the post market after the company announced a range of initiatives to improve its profitability. As part of the new strategic focus, the maker of clear aligners will pause expansion into new international markets as the operational challenges ease while the global economy recovers from pandemic-related impact, the company said. However, the global expansion will be focused on markets with the greatest potential for near-term profitability.
BUSINESS
GE expects better profit, higher cash flow in 2022

CHICAGO (Reuters) – General Electric Co on Tuesday forecast higher profit and higher free cash flow this year after reporting higher-than-expected earnings in the quarter through December. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
FINANCIAL REPORTS
#Arc Resources#Oil And Gas#Cad#Cash Flow#Seven Generations Energy#Otcpk#Aetuf#Svrgf#Canadian#Arx
Gear Energy Is Trading At A 16% FCF Yield At $75 WTI

Gear Energy's main product is heavy oil, which trades at a discount to WTI. In November, I wrote an article about Gear Energy (OTCQX:GENGF) where I decided to pass on going long but explained the stock appeared to be a good idea to consider for investors believing in a $75 oil environment that will last for a while. Not only has that $75 barrier been reached, the WTI oil price has been trading over $80/barrel for quite a while now, so perhaps it’s time to catch up on Gear Energy and to finetune the expectations for 2022.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
2 Undervalued Picks In The U.S. Small-Cap E&P Sector

US E&P companies are flush with cash due to the rise in crude oil price. Many have returns of more than 150% in the past 1 year. How much more?. The current bullish trend in the crude oil prices has resulted in the US E&P companies’ earnings to increase substantially and earning very high cash flows. In few of the earnings calls I listened to, companies that have never given a dividend are deciding on distributing the additional cash as dividends.
STOCKS
Immutep updates on Q2 fiscal 2022; announces upcoming milestones

Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) was trading higher in the pre-market after announcing its financials for the past quarter with an update on upcoming milestones. The notable events expected for this year include a potential readout in H1 2022 from the TACTI-002 trial on additional data from patients with non-small cell lung cancer. The interim data from the INSIGHT-003 – triple combination trial are also expected this year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Financial Reports
Economy
Markets
Oil Prices
Nigeria-focused Savannah boosts cash flow in 2021

The company's revenues were up 7% year on year while its cash balance increased by 46%. Savannah increased its revenues by 7% to $230.5mn in 2021, after starting gas sales in November from its Uquo field in Nigeria under a new contract, the London-listed company said on January 24. The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Blackstone to buy Resource REIT in $3.7 billion apartment deal

Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Inc. agreed to buy Resource REIT Inc. in a deal valued at $3.7 billion, expanding its bet on U.S. rental housing. BREIT, the non-traded real estate investment trust of Blackstone Inc., will buy Philadelphia-based Resource for $14.75 a share and assume its debt, according to a statement Monday.
REAL ESTATE
Genetic Technologies reports FQ2 cash flow results

Genetic Technologies (GENE +4.4%) reported FQ2 FY'22 cash balance of A$13.5M and increased customer receipts of A$1.8M further extending runway for growth. The company said ‘One company two brands’ approach leverages EasyDNA acquisition with launch of the Multi-Test product. Genetic said Multi-Test technical validation was completed and submitted...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
U.S. Global Investors: JETS Ownership Is Worth 2x Its Value, And You Get The Rest For Free

The earnings announcement last week was the first time the management team clearly outlined a strategy to double down on the highly profitable ETF business. We believe that U.S. Global Investors (GROW) is deeply undervalued due primarily to ownership of the U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS), which is worth as much as 3x the company's current market capitalization. A renewed focus on the ETF business from management and announcement this quarter of exploration to unlock shareholder value are likely catalysts that will play out in the coming months ahead.
STOCKS
Dividend Harvesting Week 46 Update, $4,600 Allocated, $312.32 In Annual Dividends Yielding 6.32% Across 60 Positions

After 46 weeks and $4,600 allocated, the Dividend Harvesting portfolio is generating $312.32 in annual dividend income. It doesn't matter how you invest; the important thing is that you're investing for your future. Regardless of whether you're allocating capital to an S&P 500 index fund, your favorite companies, or dividend-producing assets, the important thing is that you're investing in your future. This series has never been about hitting a target yield, generating a certain amount of profit, or beating the market. I had two specific goals with this series. The first was to create a blueprint for constructing a dividend portfolio by documenting the journey starting from the beginning. The second goal was to illustrate how allocating capital each week toward investing regardless of the amount would be beneficial in the long run. Too many people are under the illusion that you need tens of thousands or even hundreds of thousands to benefit from investing. Instead of using my real dividend portfolio as an example, I decided to start a new account, fund it with $100, and add $100 weekly, providing a step-by-step guide to dividend investing. This methodology doesn't have to be used for dividend investing, and it could be as simple as an S&P index fund or a Total Market fund. Hopefully, this series is inspiring people to invest in their future to attain financial freedom.
STOCKS
Hello Group: Free Cash Flow Generating Business Remains Too Cheap To Pass Up

The market does not like the negative growth trend. If we look at the long-term chart of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO), we can see that shares remain heavily oversold. The question now is whether shares indeed bottomed out on the 29th of last month or is there more carnage on the cards here. The MACD technical indicator has never been this oversold but we may be beginning to see green shoots with respect to the histogram, which is very close to entering positive territory. Suffice it to say, the longer shares can remain above those December lows, the more possibilities of a turn-up in the 10-month moving average, which would definitely be an encouraging sign.
STOCKS
Yamana Gold: Trading At A Sustaining Free Cash Flow Yield North Of 10%

Yamana Gold has exceeded its 2021 production guidance and is aiming to keep its production level stable at approximately 1 million gold-equivalent ounces per year. I would like to start this article with a confession. Until a few years ago, I couldn't care less about Yamana Gold (AUY). The company's balance sheet was stretched, there were some investments that I wasn't too impressed with and for the better part of the past 15 years; I ignored Yamana Gold. That changed a few years ago when the company got its act together. The balance sheet was cleaned up, the company started to do some interesting acquisitions and Yamana as a whole has completed converted itself in a reliable gold producer. Yes, Yamana is still over-exposed to South America but at its asset base is somewhat more diversified and the acquisition of the Wasamac project could prove to be a good deal.
BUSINESS
