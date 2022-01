SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... WWE’s Money in the Bank event could be in line for a date change. Fightful is reporting that WWE is looking at shifting the date of Money in the Bank due to UFC announcing that they would be running a show on the same day and in the same city of Las Vegas. UFC will be running T-Mobile Arena and WWE is scheduled for Allegiant Stadium. The report indicates that WWE has Allegiant Stadium also booked for July 3.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO