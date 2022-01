SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... The latest WWE Elite Legends collection is out now and available at Target stores across the country. I was able to pick up all four figures in the set this week ($21.99 each). The standout of the set is The Hurricane. The colorful figure has black and bright green ring attire and a long, removable cloth cape. It has a good face sculpt as well. The Jake “The Snake” Roberts figure is clad in blue tights and loaded with extras, including multiple hands (one with a black glove and two pointing hands), a snake, and a bag for the snake.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO