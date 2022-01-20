ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

On-duty Memphis police officer, driver killed in crash

By Yolanda Jones
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ECjoC_0dquqemA00

An on-duty Memphis police officer and another driver  were killed in a two-car crash in the Capleville area Thursday, Jan. 20.

The crash occurred about 2:30 a.m. at East Shelby Drive and Pleasant Hill Road, police said on Twitter.

Preliminary information from MPD states the officer was traveling east on East Shelby Drive when the driver of a car traveling north on Pleasant Hill struck the officer’s patrol car.

The officer, identified by the Memphis Police Association as Corille Jones, was taken to Regional One where he died. The driver of the other car, whose name has not been released yet, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the fatal crash since it involved an on-duty MPD officer.

Authorities shut down all westbound and eastbound lanes of traffic on Shelby Drive between Lamar and Malone Road. Motorists were asked to take alternate routes in that area.

Jones, 32,  has been a police officer since 2020. He was a patrolman who worked at the Ridgeway precinct and was a former Memphis firefighter.

MPD Police Chief Cerelyn “C.J” Davis came to the scene of the crash Thursday morning where she told the media: “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the citizen that lost their life and to our officer. This is just a reminder of the risks that our officers take every day as they do their work, and we sincerely hope that in the days to come we can find peace and comfort for both the officer’s family and the citizen’s family.”

At least three MPD officers were killed in traffic-related crashes last year.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
2K+
Followers
856
Post
347K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy