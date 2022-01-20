On-duty Memphis police officer, driver killed in crash

An on-duty Memphis police officer and another driver were killed in a two-car crash in the Capleville area Thursday, Jan. 20.

The crash occurred about 2:30 a.m. at East Shelby Drive and Pleasant Hill Road, police said on Twitter.

Preliminary information from MPD states the officer was traveling east on East Shelby Drive when the driver of a car traveling north on Pleasant Hill struck the officer’s patrol car.

The officer, identified by the Memphis Police Association as Corille Jones, was taken to Regional One where he died. The driver of the other car, whose name has not been released yet, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the fatal crash since it involved an on-duty MPD officer.

Authorities shut down all westbound and eastbound lanes of traffic on Shelby Drive between Lamar and Malone Road. Motorists were asked to take alternate routes in that area.

Jones, 32, has been a police officer since 2020. He was a patrolman who worked at the Ridgeway precinct and was a former Memphis firefighter.

MPD Police Chief Cerelyn “C.J” Davis came to the scene of the crash Thursday morning where she told the media: “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the citizen that lost their life and to our officer. This is just a reminder of the risks that our officers take every day as they do their work, and we sincerely hope that in the days to come we can find peace and comfort for both the officer’s family and the citizen’s family.”

At least three MPD officers were killed in traffic-related crashes last year.