The Pittsburgh Steelers obviously weren't in action this week, but that doesn't mean they weren't busy. Well, at least they should have been. The NFL’s Divisional Round of the playoffs were some of the most exciting football in recent memory, and really sports history. Truly the best teams in the league made it to the round of eight, and they were all at their best on this weekend. There were a number of lessons all the teams that didn't make it to this level should have picked up on. Below are some things the Steelers specifically need to copy if they want to get back on the championship pursuit.

NFL ・ 21 HOURS AGO