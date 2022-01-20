Interior design business Deluxe Fan Caves now open in Cy-Fair

After operating as a food truck since July 2020, owners of The Foodie Barr opened a storefront Jan. 8 in the Shops at Durham at 2155 Durham Drive, Ste. 105, Houston. Menu items are homemade and feature seafood, Cajun cuisine and Louisiana-style soul food as well as healthy options and meal prep bowls. Specialties include the Beignet Monte Cristo and The No Syrup Waffles. Brunch is offered all day on Saturdays and Sundays, and a secret foodie menu is also available. The venue hosts DJs, karaoke nights and comedy shows, among other entertainment offerings. 832-831-7601. www.foodiebarr.com.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO