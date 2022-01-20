ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheesehead Radio #275: Old Friends, Old Foes Meet Once Again

By TundraVision
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday Night Packer Fever hits this weekend as our storied foes, the San Francisco 49ers, fresh off an upset win over the Cowboys, come to Lambeau Field to challenge Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in the...

Aaron Rodgers Showed His True Colors

Never mind the special teams blowing the game, a predictable outcome for anyone who watched a single minute of Green Bay Packers football this year. Set aside the solid defensive performance from a unit that didn’t give up a single offensive touchdown to the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night. Ignore the fact that Mo Drayton only fielded 10 players against what would be the game-winning field goal. Disregard the stellar receiving performances from Davante Adams and Aaron Jones, the only players besides Dominique Dafney with more than one target. (Dafney had two.)
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Shoots Down 1 Possibility For His Future

Saturday night’s divisional round loss could very well have been the Aaron Rodgers final game as a Green Bay Packer. With a number of players headed for free agency, the future of the Packers remains very much up in the air. But according to the three-time MVP, he’s not...
Aaron Rodgers
#49ers#Lambeau Field#American Football#Cheesehead Radio#Old Friends#Cowboys
The Spun

Packers Reportedly Sign Quarterback To Futures Deal

With their 2021 season officially over, the Green Bay Packers began shaping their roster today for the offseason and 2022 campaign. According to Cheesehead TV’s Paul Bretl, the Packers signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to a futures deal. Benkert spent 2021 with the team on both the practice squad and active roster.
CBS Boston

Hurley: Aaron Rodgers’ Playoff Loss Means NFL MVP Curse (Likely) Lives On For Another Year

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — It’s a bit illogical for the most valuable player in the NFL to have such a difficult time winning Super Bowls. Alas, the gift of greatness has been an onerous burden for quite some time. And it appears as though the curse of winning the NFL MVP Award will live on for another year. While we don’t know that Aaron Rodgers will take home the hardware as the NFL MVP this year, all signs are pointing that way. He didn’t have the volume stats of Tom Brady, and he missed a game due to COVID, but Rodgers’ 37...
Gould’s FG on final play gives 49ers upset of Packers

Robbie Gould continued his playoff perfection and moved the San Francisco 49ers one step away from their second Super Bowl appearance in three seasons with a 45-yard field goal as time expired for a 13-10 upset of Green Bay on Saturday night.
