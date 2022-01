CLEVELAND, Ohio – Northeast Ohio has lost one of its storied entertainment and media institutions. And it happened rather quietly. Alternative Press Magazine closed its offices at 1305 W 80th St. in Cleveland’s Gordon Square Arts District in December. The move came on the heels of the magazine being sold last fall in a very low-key transaction to MDDN LLC, the music media company launched by brothers Benji and Joel Madden, best known for their pop-punk band Good Charlotte. Details of the sale have not been made public.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 30 MINUTES AGO