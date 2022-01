Take-Two, the parent company of GTA and Red Dead developer Rockstar Games, is in the process of acquiring Zynga, and this paves the way for Take-Two's franchises to have a "clear path" toward releasing on mobile. While Take-Two has not disclosed any specific new games for mobile, many are wondering if GTA, Red Dead, BioShock, and others might get mobile games down the road. It's too soon to say, but Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has now spoken about the company's development philosophy and teased that "the list is endless" for future games from Take-Two and Zynga.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO